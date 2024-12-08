Romania’s far-right candidate Calin Georgescu on Saturday urged voters to go to polling stations despite the country’s top court having scrapped the presidential elections over alleged irregularities amid claims of Russian interference.

The court’s shock ruling, coming just before the presidential run-off which had been due Sunday, opens the way for a new electoral process starting from scratch in the EU and NATO member state bordering war-torn Ukraine.

The annulment follows a spate of intelligence documents declassified by the presidency this week detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including claims of “massive” social media promotion and cyberattacks.

Georgescu – who unexpectedly topped last month’s first round of voting – called for voters on Sunday “to wait to be welcomed, to wait for democracy to win through their power,” said a statement from his team.

“Mr. Calin Georgescu believes that voting is an earned right,” said the statement.

“That is why he believes that Romanians have the right to be in front of the polling stations tomorrow.”

Georgescu himself would go to a polling station near Bucharest at 0600 GMT, said his team.

Raids

Earlier Saturday, police raided three houses in Brasov city in central Romania as part of the investigation “in connection with crimes of voter corruption, money laundering, computer forgery.”

Among the houses searched was that of businessman Bogdan Peschir, a TikTok user who according to the declassified documents allegedly paid $381,000 to those involved in the promotion of Georgescu, Romanian media reported.

Peschir has compared his support for Georgescu to the world’s richest man Elon Musk’s backing of US president-elect Donald Trump.

Little-known outsider Georgescu, a 62-year-old former senior civil servant, was favorite to win the second round on Sunday against centrist pro-EU mayor Elena Lasconi, 52, according to several polls.

But the constitutional court on Friday unanimously decided to annul the entire electoral process as it was “marred ... by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation.”

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that he had discussed with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, and they agreed on the “need to strengthen the security of social media.”

The European Commission announced earlier this week that it had stepped up monitoring TikTok after Romania’s authorities alleged “preferential treatment” of Georgescu on the platform – a claim the company has denied.

‘Major danger’

Following the court’s decision, the United States said it had faith in Romania’s institutions and called for a “peaceful democratic process.”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., on X branded the vote’s cancellation an “attempt at rigging the outcome” and “denying the will of the people.”

Georgescu called it “a formalised coup d'etat” and said democracy was “under attack.”

His team on Saturday declined to comment on the raids, saying they “will not comment or provide answers until we have exact data.”

Georgescu and another far-right party, the AUR, have said they plan to appeal the decision to stop the voting to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

A past admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Georgescu, an EU and NATO skeptic, in recent days had reframed himself as “ultra pro-Trump,” vowing to put Romania “on the world map” and cut aid for neighboring Ukraine.

In an interview with US broadcaster Sky News on Saturday, Georgescu said there were no links between him and Russia.

Political scientist Costin Ciobanu told AFP that the annulment has “further polarized Romanian society.”

With trust in institutions and the ruling class already low, the vote’s cancellation poses a “major danger that Romanians will think that it doesn’t matter how they vote,” Ciobanu added.

Elsewhere in the EU, Austria annulled presidential elections in 2016 because of procedural irregularities.

In Romania, a new government is expected to set another date for the presidential vote.

In last weekend’s legislative elections, the ruling Social Democrats came top.

But far-right parties made big gains, securing an unprecedented third of the ballots on mounting anger over soaring inflation and fears over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In a joint appeal on Wednesday, the Social Democrats and three other pro-EU parties – together making up an absolute majority in parliament – signed an agreement to form a coalition, promising “stability.”