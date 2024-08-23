War in Ukraine Kursk Top News
Ukrainian Advances Tighten Noose in Russia's Kursk region
Chuck Pfarrer, a former SEAL Team Six Squadron Leader, analyzes the success of Kyiv’s surprise offensive in the Kursk region.
Ukrainian forces have destroyed a logistically critical road bridge in Russia’s Kursk region, effectively isolating Russian troops and civilians in a strip of territory approximately the size of Luxembourg, cutting off escape routes and reinforcements. Ukraine continues to advance, now controlling roughly 1,150 square kilometers of Russian territory, with potential increases in the area under its control likely.