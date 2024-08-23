Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Kursk Top News

Ukrainian Advances Tighten Noose in Russia's Kursk region

Chuck Pfarrer, a former SEAL Team Six Squadron Leader, analyzes the success of Kyiv’s surprise offensive in the Kursk region.

By Chuck Pfarrer
45m ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a logistically critical road bridge in Russia’s Kursk region, effectively isolating Russian troops and civilians in a strip of territory approximately the size of Luxembourg, cutting off escape routes and reinforcements. Ukraine continues to advance, now controlling roughly 1,150 square kilometers of Russian territory, with potential increases in the area under its control likely.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Now Putin Should Be Losing Sleep EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Now Putin Should Be Losing Sleep
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 17
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Exclusive: Ukraine Captured Russian Sudzha: Kyiv Post Correspondent Reports From On-Site EXCLUSIVE Top News
Exclusive: Ukraine Captured Russian Sudzha: Kyiv Post Correspondent Reports From On-Site
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 18
Read Next
Russia Bolsters Pokrovsk Offensive, Despite Ukrainian Gains in Kursk Top News
Russia Bolsters Pokrovsk Offensive, Despite Ukrainian Gains in Kursk
By Kyiv Post
45m ago
Modi Meets Zelensky on Historic Ukraine Visit Zelensky
Modi Meets Zelensky on Historic Ukraine Visit
By AFP
1h ago
Rostov Fuel Depot Blaze Aggravated by Second Ukrainian Drone Strike Azov
Rostov Fuel Depot Blaze Aggravated by Second Ukrainian Drone Strike
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
‘Attacked a Superior Enemy and Won’ – Ukraine Gains Ground in Kharkiv Counteroffensive
‘Attacked a Superior Enemy and Won’ – Ukraine Gains Ground in Kharkiv
By Julia Struck
5h ago
« Previous Russia Cannot Cope with Kursk