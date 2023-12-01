US
Kissinger: Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Interviewed by TVP World.
Opinions about Henry Kissinger were divided, but he himself made no apologies for his career at the helm of American diplomacy at crucial moments in world history.
The former secretary of state died Wednesday at age 100. Kissinger was America's most distinguished diplomat and was known for his relentless practice of realpolitik.
His polarizing diplomatic style significantly changed American policy toward Vietnam, China, and the Soviet Union.
Sasha Farbakh was joined by Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, to analyze his long-term impact on the world stage.
Efter Putins overfald på Ukraine, meddelte Kissinger at Ukraine må søge freden ved at dele Ukrainsk jord med Putin, nok ikke Ukraines bedste ven.