US Vice President Harris has come across as resolute in her first appearances since Biden's withdrawal from the presidential campaign.

A majority of Democratic delegates are apparently set to back her bid to become the Democratic presidential candidate at the party's National Convention in August. Europe's press follows this turn of events with hope and scepticism.

The antithesis of Trump

Kurier, of Austria, praises Harris:

“She is the antithesis of Trump: young (compared to the old-timers, she turns 60 in October), female, not white. These are also her greatest assets. ... She is highly educated and rhetorically gifted - as Biden's running mate, she once crushed Mike Pence in a TV debate. And she is not to blame for illegal migration, which the Republicans accuse her of, because she was not responsible for border protection but only for diplomatic relations with the countries of origin.”

A risk-averse quick fix

The Democrats lacked the courage to discuss other options, France's Les Echos laments:

“The Democratic Party has opted for speed and pragmatism. ... The solution is not perfect: Kamala Harris will inherit Biden's disputed legacy- the defense of Bidenomics has not taken hold, and she herself remains a little-known figure who is often criticized, including by her own party's left wing. A new ticket could have provided a different narrative. But no one, it seems, wants to risk that with just 100 days to go before the election.”

Tried and tested tactics will be used against her

Like Hillary Clinton, as a woman Kamala Harris is likely to have a hard time in the election campaign, surmises Sweden's Dagens Nyheter:

“Certain criticisms are repeated again and again. Women who strive for power are said to have shrill voices, they are described as cold and aggressive, they are accused of not being authentic. ... If they don't behave in a loving and motherly way towards basically everyone around them, they are seen as tough, selfish careerists. The fact that Harris has no biological children will certainly be held against her. ... It will be interesting to see how easy it is in 2024 to use these tools, which have been tried and tested over decades to rein in women who step out of line.”

She must be charming but tough

Estonia's Postimees weighs up the pros and cons:

“Harris has some strengths and some weaknesses in this campaign. First off, she would be the first female president in US history, and it will be much harder for Donald Trump to attack a female presidential candidate in the campaign. Secondly, she's already a well-known Democratic figure and a familiar face on television. On the other hand, her weakness is that she is not a novelty and has not distinguished herself as vice president by doing anything extraordinary, although she displays undeniable charm on television. We'll soon see if this charm is accompanied by an iron toughness that could thwart Trump's plans.”

Biden should step down

The Republicans have called on Biden to resign as president. The Democrats should consider this for tactical reasons, Finland's Ilta-Sanomat suggests:

“Biden could announce his resignation citing health problems, in which case the vice president would be sworn in immediately. ... The old adage in US politics is that a sitting president is hard to beat in an election. If Kamala Harris was unpopular and in the background as vice president, as president she would have the opportunity to make an impact. By going on the campaign trail with Air Force One and the Beast, Madam President would have time to rebrand herself as the mother of the nation. And she would have time to show that she is different from Biden by issuing a few executive orders.”

Let's see what the new polls say

The current poll results are of limited relevance, the Czech Republic's Hospodářské noviny observes:

“All available polls on the showdown between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have so far been hypothetical, nevertheless they give Donald Trump a slight advantage over the vice president nationwide. In the July polls, Harris was almost neck and neck with Joe Biden, indicating that her chances of winning are very similar to his and relatively low. However, Kamala Harris has several trump cards compared to Biden as presidential candidate. The polls carried out so far were hypothetical; she may fare better in future polls. And, with all due respect to Biden, she's in a better position to run a very gruelling campaign.”

