On Tuesday it was announced that the wife of Ukraine’s military intelligence chief was in hospital after being poisoned.

Ukraine believes Russia was behind the apparent assassination attempt on Marianna Budanova, the 30-year-old wife of Kyrylo Budanov.

Russian state media has already come up with its own bizarre explanation for what happened, including some eyebrow-raising theories about what they think might actually have happened.

A Ukrainian official has said the poisoning was carried out using “heavy metals” and arsenic and mercury.

Budanova is being treated in hospital but she is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

A source in Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post: “She went to the doctor on time, if it had been a week later, the consequences would be more severe.”

Russian state media channels have reported on the poisoning with undisguised glee.

One talk show even invited Andrey Lugovoy, a man best-known for his role in the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK in 2006.

While they claimed Russia could not have been involved in the poisoning of Budanova, host Olga Skabeeva smirked as she asked Lugovoy to describe how it could have happened “theoretically.”

She added: “Was something slipped in her tea and she drank it?”

Litvinenko died after radioactive poison was slipped into his tea.

On Wednesday morning, the Kremlin dismissed accusations it was behind the attack.Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov, said: “Ukraine blames Russia for everything.

In my opinion, Ukraine even blames Russia for its own existence. This is a common accusation.”

