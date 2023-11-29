Search

Budanov HUR Propaganda

EXPLAINED: Kremlin Media Has Some Wild Theories About Budanov Poisoning Plot

In this video we look at what’s known so far, the possibility of Russia’s involvement and the response from the Kremlin, as well as some bizarre theories from Russian state media.

On Tuesday it was announced that the wife of Ukraine’s military intelligence chief was in hospital after being poisoned.

Ukraine believes Russia was behind the apparent assassination attempt on Marianna Budanova, the 30-year-old wife of Kyrylo Budanov.

Russian state media has already come up with its own bizarre explanation for what happened, including some eyebrow-raising theories about what they think might actually have happened.

A Ukrainian official has said the poisoning was carried out using “heavy metals” and arsenic and mercury.

Budanova is being treated in hospital but she is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

A source in Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post: “She went to the doctor on time, if it had been a week later, the consequences would be more severe.”

Russian state media channels have reported on the poisoning with undisguised glee.

One talk show even invited Andrey Lugovoy, a man best-known for his role in the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK in 2006. 

While they claimed Russia could not have been involved in the poisoning of Budanova, host Olga Skabeeva smirked as she asked Lugovoy to describe how it could have happened “theoretically.” 

She added: “Was something slipped in her tea and she drank it?”

Litvinenko died after radioactive poison was slipped into his tea.

On Wednesday morning, the Kremlin dismissed accusations it was behind the attack.Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov, said: “Ukraine blames Russia for everything.

In my opinion, Ukraine even blames Russia for its own existence. This is a common accusation.”

Watch the video above for the full report.

By Anya Korzun

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Ken Hallett
Ken Hallett Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Attributed to Peskov: “Ukraine blames Russia for everything. In my opinion, Ukraine even blames Russia for its own existence. This is a common accusation."

Well, yes. Is somebody other than Russia responsible for its existence?! We're so accustomed to nonsense from Russian talking-heads that the odd plain fact goes unnoticed in service of Russian propaganda. The implication that Russia is somebody's 'fault' is unintentionally beautiful!

Please, somebody, turn this 'turn of phrase' against Peskov! Some small measure of justice might be found in Marianna Budanova delivering a sharp punchline to Peskov's dim wit.

Слава Україні. Героям слава.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
