Ukraine’s Five Best Special Ops in 2023

Whilst much media attention in 2023 focused on Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the associated challenges and the limited movement of the front line to the east and south, Ukraine’s special operations forces dealt substantial blows behind Russian enemy lines.

From mysterious Russian aircraft blowing up in supposedly safe Russian airspace, to the success of Ukraine’s actions in using newly developed drones to evade enemy air defences, Russia has been left scrambling to deliver explanations.

Watch the video below to find out more about the tactics and missions deployed, courtesy of Kyiv Post’s Defense Correspondent Stefan Korshak.