Poland
Ukraine
Polish Journalist/Analyst Michal Kujawski on State of Polish-Ukrainian Relations
Former Head of Current Affairs for Poland's TVP World, Michal Kujawski, talks to Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo about the current state of Polish-Ukrainian relations.
Comments (5)
@PIOTR
Firstly to keep polish farmer hate for Ukraine from spirally further, please understand that I'm Canadian and have no ties to either of your countries. If you've monitored my hundreds of posts on Kyivpost's, you will know that I'm Canadian and that I comment from my Canadian perspective. These are not Ukraine's words:
In 2023 while Ukraine common wheat exports to EU (4.38 million tonnes) represented 68% of EU supply last year, Poland itself only imported a minuscule 1 tonne:
https://agridata.ec.europa.eu/extensions/DataPortal/trade.html
This huge drop is explained by newer bilateral rules requiring Ukraine common wheat crossing Polands border, to now be 'bonded' (Sealed transportation), during transit only to nations outside of Poland.
I checked global commodity charts and the author is actually conservative estimating wheat prices drops of 40-50%.
Bloomberg business news indicates russian wheat exports have almost doubled since this war started.
High inflation, low commodity prices impact farmers globally.
Now I read his article in Kyiv Post - YEAH - he fits your point of view as he presents distorted picture i.e. not truthful!
The truthful articles - and way more intelligent and and in depth I found are by these two other Polish journalists you published - pity there are NO more of their articles - by Anna Magdalena Wielopolska and Adam Borowski!
These too show real understanding of the relationship between Poland and Ukraine - not such a shallow, superficial glance as by this Kujawski.
I think I know why Kyiv Post interviews such a mediocre "journalist" - because it fits the narrative Ukrainian media present ...
Poles are NOT such idiots as this one paints us.
1. Poles do understand why it is important for Ukraine to export its agricultural products.
There are however 27 markets in the EU and our, Polish market is saturated with Ukrainian products which increased our stock in warehouses threefold.
So we do not need anymore - how difficult is it to understand that?
2. Russian missile has not been shot down because Poland follows NATO guidelines and rules that have been adjusted to the war in February/March 2022.
Until NATO changes its policy on this matter - and Poland asked NATO to change this policy - and decides that NATO shoots down anything Russian that crosses NATO airspace, Poland has tied hands.
But this idiot certainly did not know about it.
Why is Kyiv Post interviewing such an unknowledgeable and low IQ guy - to present thet Poles are stupid?
Good interview and good to see support for Ukraine remain strong in Poland. Glad to see dialogue like this. I'm in Canada with no connection to either country, but find this alignment in EU values re-assuring.
I tend to look at the inevitable disagreements that arise from stress, but not conflict in principles, quite clinically. I fall back to the data to determine a conflicts measurable justification or significance. I don't generally understand how emotions seem to always trounce data based fact.....good thing I'm not a day trader.
I still side with the Ukrainians on the recent border blockade's as my review of the data suggest the very real pain polish farmers continue to face, has negligible cause originating from Ukraine. The transmitting shipments don't even unload there anymore. The global drop in grain commodity prices almost entirely explains the pain all EU farmers feel. That plus global input cost inflation. Both are global grain farmer issues. However farming and getting grain out of Ukraine remains uniquely difficult issues for their farmers and more global empathy is needed.
I also worry about the negative precedent presented by an enemy missile being allowed to transit an ally's airspace...not good at all. I would hope the USA would not let a missile from a country wishing mine ill will, transit unbated through its airspace.
@Piotr, The angst of Polish farmers is real, but caused almost entirely by low global commodity prices which have dropped >40% for many cereal crops.
Ukraine is not in position to significantly impact those. Russia is. All markets go through cycles, but this one was triggered by a war in which Russia being the leading global exporter of many grains. It has used that power to destabilize global crop prices.
In alignment with OPEC they also tried to drive up oil prices at the start of the war. But Biden ramped up USA oil supply to record levels and putins' plans did not work.
Commodity weaponization can be used in both inflationary (limit supply) and deflationary (increase supply) directions.
Those understanding the data recognize global grain prices plummeting is the biggest hardship farmers face.
@John, oh! you need to inform the EU Parliament, the EU Commission and the governmets of Poland, France, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovkaaia, Hungary, as they are evidently UNAWARE that Ukrianian imports are not a problem at all.
You need to inform them ASAP!
Because they all are introducing ban/restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports to the EU!
OMG so they are doing this without any reason! SO you need to let them know ! Or they are simply making themselves look as idiots !
https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-discord-ukraine-free-trade-spells-trouble-kyiv-accession-hope/
@Piotr,
Its all relative. Firstly politicians focus on what people squad about. Its emotion driven, not what statically makes sense.
Poland produced 13,200,000 tonnes of its own wheat in 2021/22 fiscal year (FY). In that prewar year Poland imported a modest 3,033 tonnes of wheat. In the subsequent 2022/23 FY year it imported much more: 579,315 tonnes of wheat. Thats a whopping 191 X increase in Polish wheat imports. Is that significantly impactful though?
Doing the math even the 2022/23 fiscal year's increase wheat import still only represent 4.38% of what Poland produces.
Not much really and even not all of that can be attributed to Ukraine. The EU and assumedly Poland also imports wheat from Canada, Moldova, Russia and Serbia.
Now what impacts Polish wheat prices more:
1. A 4.38% Polish wheat crop supply dilution from importing - lowers consumer price and farmer sell price marginally.
2. The EU price increase of a railcar of fertilizer from $2500 prewar to $7000 in 2023? - that's almost a 300% input cost increase. Note diesel also rose 30%.
3. Global wheat prices dropping 40% in part due to Russian flooding the market with a 100,000,000 tonnes of stolen / surplus wheat last year
Answer: #3 followed by # 2. # 1 ...hardly at all.
Please also read my note above. The former link provided is for official EU compileddata
@John, you are a broken record, aren't you?
You are not a partner for any discussion as you keep dismissing arguments and only keep repeating that all is relative/
I provided you a link to a VERY delicate article about WHAT Ukrainians are facing in negotiations about joining the European Union.
The current dispute over Ukrianian imports is only a foretaste of it will belike - and the article explains the reaons.
But you evidently did not bother even to read - as you reply only the same over and over.
Well good luck I am out of here because the Ukrianian side - be it you here, or Ukrianian media - are NOT open to any discussionm - you all are only propagandists
What Rubin says here - https://english.nv.ua/nation/ukraine-should-be-more-open-in-reporting-the-war-us-says-50405299.html -
applies to all matters - you are closed to any criticism, YOU SPREAD ONLY PROPAGANDA ans that is as he says - far from a fully fledged democracy - and that is a delicate way to say how not up to the standards Ukraine aspires to Ukriane really is.
Well we still wish Ukriane victory over Putin, best Piotr
@Piotr, Okay ....see you tomorrow troll Piotr.
Standard troll response....."blah, blah, blah. I'm never coming back because that Canadian guy is just too stubborn in wanting Ukraine to win...He keeps throwing cited facts at us and it makes us feel stupid...I hates him"
...and then they show up the very next day on a new article spewing the same mistruths. If they were in the least Ukraine supportive they would at least look at the EU's official grain import export data for the last few years, check out the very low grain commodity prices...etc. But no, they instead at best cite "a he said she said emotion charged inaccurate probably putin paid misdirecting peice" about how its not fair for Ukraine to survive if it means a now ZERO percent future dilution of Poland's domestic crop production because NO Ukraine grain is currently being sold in Poland.....pile of dateless crap...standard troll behaviour. You will be back tomorrow because thats your MRGA paid job.