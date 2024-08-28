Search

Trump Elections Harris

EXPLAINED: Trump vs Harris – What Would It Mean for Ukraine?

As America decides and Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac fills you in on some of the things to know about the candidates for US president.

By Jeremy Dirac
3h ago
Soon, Americans will take to the polls to choose their next president. The election pits Republican ex-President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance against Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The winner of America’s election will have a profound impact on the safety, sovereignty, and future of Ukraine. 

The differences between Trump and Vance are non-negligible. Harris would likely follow along a similar path to current president Joe Biden – but, according to some analysts, might be more assertive in support of Ukraine and against Russia. Walz, who has traditionally been more focused on domestic issues, has also been strongly supportive of Ukraine.

Trump, on the other hand, has a history of warm relations with Russia and is reluctant to punish it for breaking international norms. Some are hoping this will change, but his choice of running mate, JD Vance, has said that Ukraine ought to give up territory for peace and that he doesn’t care about Ukraine and that does not bode well for supporters of Ukraine. As America decides and Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac fills you in on some of the things to know about the candidates for US president.

