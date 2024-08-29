Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News

Are There Consequences for Provoking Russia?

Military expert Chuck Pfarrer talks with Kyiv Post’s Jason Jay Smart about how the current restrictions put on Kyiv will change the outcome of the war.

By Jason Jay Smart, Chuck Pfarrer
10h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19

Are the red lines that are put on Ukraine, to prevent it from “provoking Russia,” doing the job they are intended to do? Or do they give Putin an advantage in the war that he, without provocation, started?

Chuck Pfarrer, one of America’s most renowned and respected military authors and analysts, discusses with Kyiv Post’s Jason Jay Smart why the current restrictions put on Kyiv, specifically, will change the outcome of the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pfarrer, having been a former Squadron Leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why the failure of Russia’s attempted attack is indicative of larger, systematic problems within the Russian military.

Russia, time and again, fails to make significant headway in Ukraine as it tries to face down not only Ukrainian soldiers, but its own Russian troops who are becoming increasingly unwilling to become cannon fodder. As the war progresses, Russian morale will only further fall, leading to larger organizational problems within their faltering military.

Pfarrer, who has advised numerous US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, is a new special correspondent for the Kyiv Post. Here, he explains why Russia’s losses so far have been disastrous and why an abysmal summer awaits the Kremlin. Russia fundamentally lacks the soldier-scholar model of officer leadership that would allow for it to process why it is losing and to devise solutions. Instead, Russia will continue to just bleed itself dry.

After his service in the US Navy, Pfarrer served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter-WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 17
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
Russia’s Hopes of Keeping Crimea, like its Black Sea Fleet, is Sinking War in Ukraine
Russia’s Hopes of Keeping Crimea, like its Black Sea Fleet, is Sinking
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 1
Read Next
F-16 Reportedly Crashes in Ukraine Ukraine
F-16 Reportedly Crashes in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Ukrainian F-16s Get Latest US Air Force Electronic Warfare and Jamming Software F-16
ANALYSIS: Ukrainian F-16s Get Latest US Air Force Electronic Warfare and Jamming Software
By Stefan Korshak
10h ago
‘Just Ruins’: Russian Troops Now Control About 40% of Chasiv Yar War in Ukraine
‘Just Ruins’: Russian Troops Now Control About 40% of Chasiv Yar
By Julia Struck
12h ago
Ukraine Strengthens Border to Prevent Belarus Incursion War in Ukraine
Ukraine Strengthens Border to Prevent Belarus Incursion
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
« Previous EXPLAINED: Trump vs Harris – What Would It Mean for Ukraine?