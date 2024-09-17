‘I’m Back, Mom, Don’t Worry’ – Kyiv Post Behind the Scenes at Latest Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Post witnessed the first conversations with just-released Ukrainian POWs and their loved ones in a Sept. 14 prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the 57th of its kind.

This time, 103 Ukrainians returned home.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Among those freed were fighters from the 36th Marine Brigade, the National Guard, including the 12th Special Operations Brigade “Azov,” border guards, and members of the “Kraken” special unit.

Members of the National Police, Territorial Defense, State Emergency Service, and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also returned home.