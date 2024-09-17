Search

EXCLUSIVE

‘I’m Back, Mom, Don’t Worry’ – Kyiv Post Behind the Scenes at Latest Prisoner Swap

Watch just-released prisoners make their first emotional contacts with Ukraine and their loved ones.

By Kateryna Zakharchenko
9h ago
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11

Kyiv Post witnessed the first conversations with just-released Ukrainian POWs and their loved ones in a Sept. 14 prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the  57th of its kind.

This time, 103 Ukrainians returned home.

Among those freed were fighters from the 36th Marine Brigade, the National Guard, including the 12th Special Operations Brigade “Azov,” border guards, and members of the “Kraken” special unit.

Members of the National Police, Territorial Defense, State Emergency Service, and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also returned home.

