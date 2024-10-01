Search

Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Talking Substance host Alina Hrytsenko sits down with Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc

By Alina Hrytsenko
1d ago
In this insightful episode, host Alina Hrytsenko sits down with the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine to discuss the evolving relationship between Canada and Ukraine.

The ambassador shares perspectives on Canada’s support for Ukraine during these challenging times, the importance of diplomatic ties, and the role of international cooperation in deterring Russia's threat.

