War in Ukraine Top News

Russia vs. Ukraine in 3 Words – What Language Reveals About Life

By examining just three words—victory, crime, and hospital—we reveal how these simple terms uncover profound contrasts in worldview.

By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Did you know that the word for "victory" has a totally different meaning in the Ukrainian and Russian languages? ‪@jplindsley‬ an American reporting in Ukraine with Chicago's WGN Radio, has produced this deep dive into how language surprisingly reflects the core differences between Ukrainians and Russians. By examining just three words—victory, crime, and hospital—we reveal how these simple terms uncover profound contrasts in worldview.

