The Future of Rehabilitation Being Pioneered in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians – numbers that haven’t been seen since World War I and II – have lost their limbs in Russia’s full-scale invasion, and the tide keeps rising.

With breathtaking speed, Ukrainians are rushing to open rehabilitation centers to help wounded warriors and victims of Russian bombings get back on their feet.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

But unlike in the past, when losing a limb often meant becoming a so-called “invalid” – someone no longer able to fully be a part of society – new, innovative rehabilitation centers like Superhumans Center in Lviv are at the forefront of a new kind of rehabilitation center that aims to change the narrative.

Superhumans Center aspires not just to provide prosthetic limbs – but also hope, healing, and a path back to life.