Inside HUR International Legion: Exclusive Insight at Foreign Fighters Training in Ukraine

Kyiv Post visited the training camp of the International Legion under Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), a special unit, created after Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion, consisting of foreign volunteers who’ve joined Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

The Legion is subordinate to HUR, allowing it to participate in crucial reconnaissance and special operations.

HUR Legion’s fighters come from around the world, including, among others, the US, the UK, Canada, Poland, Georgia, and the Baltic countries.

In the camp – which Kyiv Post was granted exclusive access to – fighters who have been in combat return here, usually for about a month, to train with instructors, train for combat, share experiences, recharge, and enhance team-building and morale within the special unit.

