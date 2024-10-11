Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

EXCLUSIVE HUR Top News

Inside HUR International Legion: Exclusive Insight at Foreign Fighters Training in Ukraine

Kyiv Post visited the training camp of the International Legion under Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), a special unit, consisting of foreign volunteers.

By Kateryna Zakharchenko
4h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11

Kyiv Post visited the training camp of the International Legion under Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), a special unit, created after Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion, consisting of foreign volunteers who’ve joined Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

The Legion is subordinate to HUR, allowing it to participate in crucial reconnaissance and special operations.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

HUR Legion’s fighters come from around the world, including, among others, the US, the UK, Canada, Poland, Georgia, and the Baltic countries.

In the camp – which Kyiv Post was granted exclusive access to – fighters who have been in combat return here, usually for about a month, to train with instructors, train for combat, share experiences, recharge, and enhance team-building and morale within the special unit.

Join HUR International Legion here.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea Top News
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea
By Chuck Pfarrer
Sep. 19
The Fall of Putin Top News
The Fall of Putin
By Jason Jay Smart
Sep. 26
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 17
Read Next
Former Russian Prisoner Kills Girlfriend After Returning From War Russia
Former Russian Prisoner Kills Girlfriend After Returning From War
By Kyiv Post
7m ago
Aussie Digger ‘Doing His Bit’ With Ukrainian Forces Inside Russia EXCLUSIVE Interview
Aussie Digger ‘Doing His Bit’ With Ukrainian Forces Inside Russia
By Pete Shmigel
2h ago
Crisis for Russian Troops Top News
Crisis for Russian Troops
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
Zelensky in Berlin Says Hopes War With Russia Will End Next Year Top News
Zelensky in Berlin Says Hopes War With Russia Will End Next Year
By AFP
2h ago
« Previous How Ukraine Defeated a Major Russian Assault: Tactical Analysis of the Battle of Kupiansk
Next » Crisis for Russian Troops