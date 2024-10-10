How Ukraine Defeated a Major Russian Assault: Tactical Analysis of the Battle of Kupiansk

In this episode of 'Point of Impact' we delve into the catastrophic failure of a large-scale Russian assault at the Battle of Kupiansk. Despite superior numbers, including 60 main battle tanks and over 1,000 troops, the Russian forces were completely destroyed within just 20 minutes. Join Navy Seal Chuck Pfarrer as he breaks down the Russian military’s flawed tactics and highlights key principles of warfare that were ignored, leading to their defeat.

We’ll explore how the Ukrainian forces, using drones, minefields, and artillery, decimated the Russian columns. Discover the critical mistakes made by Russian commanders, from poor communication and a lack of surprise to splitting their forces across difficult terrain. As Pfarrer explains, this battle is just one of many failed large-scale Russian operations in Ukraine, exposing systemic issues in Russian military leadership and planning.