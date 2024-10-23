Search

What Can We Expect From the BRICS Summit? | Bohdan Nahaylo

Kyiv Post Editor-in-Chief Bohdan Nahaylo speaks to TVP World about the upcoming BRICS conference in Russia

By TVP World
7h ago
Since he can’t travel the world – world leaders are coming to him. This year, Vladimir Putin is hosting the annual BRICS summit.

The fact that Russian president has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes is not stopping the leaders of China, India, and South Africa, among others, from attending.

Even the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres – is rumored to attend and meet with Putin on the sidelines. Joining us to discuss this gathering meant to counter Western influence is Bohdan Nahaylo – Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post. 

