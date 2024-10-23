Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

EXCLUSIVE Trump Russia Top News

Moscow's Hold Over Former US President Trump

Donald Trump's relationship with Russian organized crime exposed.

By Jason Jay Smart
6h ago
POPULAR
First Ukrainian Nuke Ready in Weeks, BILD Says; Kyiv Denies
First Ukrainian Nuke Ready in Weeks, BILD Says; Kyiv Denies
The comment of Ukraine having the capability to build a nuke within weeks came a few months ago in a closed meeting, German news outlet BILD alleged.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 17
North Korean Deserters Fleeing Kursk May Be Pressed Into Fighting Ukrainian Forces, Intel Claims
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2d ago
US-made Abrams Tanks and Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles on the Ground Inside Russia
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago

Genté, currently on the ground in Tbilisi, Georgia, reveals what he has seen of Russia's attempts to influence the forthcoming Georgian and Moldovan elections - polls that Jason Smart argues will be a decisive part of Russia's next steps in the region.

According to a publicly available profile, since 2002, Régis Genté has permanently lived and worked "in the post-Soviet area, reporting for mainstream media such as RFI (Radio France Internationale), France 24 TV, le Figaro." He is the author of 4 books and numerous reports written for top-level think tanks, among others.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Régis Genté's "Notre homme à Washington," written in French, is already available for purchase.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Putin’s New Terror Coalition is Only Getting Started War in Ukraine
Putin’s New Terror Coalition is Only Getting Started
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 17
North Korea Joins Russia’s War: Ballistic Missiles, Soldiers, and Strategic Escalation Explained Top News
North Korea Joins Russia’s War: Ballistic Missiles, Soldiers, and Strategic Escalation Explained
By Chuck Pfarrer
Oct. 18
Guardians of the Sky: On Duty With Kyiv’s Anti-Aircraft Gunners EXCLUSIVE Kyiv
Guardians of the Sky: On Duty With Kyiv’s Anti-Aircraft Gunners
By Sergii Kostezh
Oct. 16
I'm Exposing the $200 Billion Mafia Boss Putin
I'm Exposing the $200 Billion Mafia Boss
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 14
Read Next
Putin Faces Calls for Peace at Flagship BRICS Summit Top News
Putin Faces Calls for Peace at Flagship BRICS Summit
By AFP
6h ago
Three US battleground States Have Big Stake in US Arms Support to Ukraine US
Three US battleground States Have Big Stake in US Arms Support to Ukraine
By Stefan Korshak
8h ago
Surviving and Setting Trends: Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer on Production During Wartime EXCLUSIVE Top News
Surviving and Setting Trends: Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer on Production During Wartime
By Sergii Kostezh
9h ago
North Korean Troops Exchanged for Russian Cash and Nuclear Knowhow – Kyiv Spy Chief Budanov
North Korean Troops Exchanged for Russian Cash and Nuclear Knowhow – Kyiv Spy Chief
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
« Previous What Can We Expect From the BRICS Summit? | Bohdan Nahaylo