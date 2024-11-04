Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

US Trump Top News

Moscow’s November Surprise for America & Europe

If Trump wins: does Ukraine lose? An Interview with Steve Schmidt by Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart.

By Jason Jay Smart
9h ago
POPULAR
Switchblade 600s Destroy $25 Million Russian SA-15 Gauntlet Air Defense System
Switchblade 600s Destroy $25 Million Russian SA-15 Gauntlet Air Defense System
Ukrainian Defense Forces posted a video taken by a reconnaissance drone of the US supplied loitering munitions hitting the Russian “Tor” surface-to-air missile.
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 30
Sweden’s PBV 302 Armored Vehicles Roll into Ukraine, Thrilling Troops with Off-Road Power
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Does a ‘Warning from Kursk’ Show Reality of North Korea’s Russian Misadventure?
By Kyiv Post
2d ago

Americans, historically, have been strong believers in the need to defend freedom globally. However, recent trends have caused some to fear that, should Republican Donald Trump win the US Presidential Election, the US might take itself off of the world stage, abandoning its NATO allies, totally reversing course from all previous American presidents since the founding of NATO. Is that really possible? 

Schmidt says that the fears of what is coming next to America is warranted: Donald Trump shows no signs of supporting Ukraine. Rather, it seems that the former president has “fetishized Vladimir Putin,” says Schmidt, something that would undoubtedly mean that Ukraine would be left out high-and-dry as Russia pushes deeper into the country. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

And what will happen if the Republicans or Democrats win the House of Representatives and Senate? Schmidt reveals it all in this stirring interview with Jason Jay Smart. 

In an earlier interview with Steve Schmidt by Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart, it was highlighted that, “American political strategist Steve Schmidt’s long career in US politics includes having famously managed Senator John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, an experience that is the basis for the movie Game Change. Mr. Schmidt was also part of the campaign leadership for President George W. Bush and California Governor California Arnold Schwarzenegger before going on to found the Lincoln Project in 2019 to stop Republicans from supporting Donald Trump.” 

POPULAR VIDEOS
Russia's Problems Are Compounding Faster Than You Think War in Ukraine
Russia's Problems Are Compounding Faster Than You Think
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Denys Davydov: Russia’s Darkest Plans Top News
Denys Davydov: Russia’s Darkest Plans
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 29
Ukraine’s Drone Strategy: How Drones Are Re-Shaping Warfare Top News
Ukraine’s Drone Strategy: How Drones Are Re-Shaping Warfare
By Chuck Pfarrer
Oct. 30
Ethnic Tensions in Russia Are Boiling Over Putin
Ethnic Tensions in Russia Are Boiling Over
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 26
Read Next
Ukraine Awaits U.S. Presidential Election | Bohdan Nahaylo War in Ukraine
Ukraine Awaits U.S. Presidential Election | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
2d ago
Do the Views of Trump and Harris Supporters on Ukraine REALLY Differ? US
Do the Views of Trump and Harris Supporters on Ukraine REALLY Differ?
By Katie Livingstone
Nov. 1
Denys Davydov: Russia’s Darkest Plans Top News
Denys Davydov: Russia’s Darkest Plans
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 29
Ethnic Tensions in Russia Are Boiling Over Putin
Ethnic Tensions in Russia Are Boiling Over
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 26
« Previous Ukraine Awaits U.S. Presidential Election | Bohdan Nahaylo