Moscow’s November Surprise for America & Europe

Americans, historically, have been strong believers in the need to defend freedom globally. However, recent trends have caused some to fear that, should Republican Donald Trump win the US Presidential Election, the US might take itself off of the world stage, abandoning its NATO allies, totally reversing course from all previous American presidents since the founding of NATO. Is that really possible?

Schmidt says that the fears of what is coming next to America is warranted: Donald Trump shows no signs of supporting Ukraine. Rather, it seems that the former president has “fetishized Vladimir Putin,” says Schmidt, something that would undoubtedly mean that Ukraine would be left out high-and-dry as Russia pushes deeper into the country.

And what will happen if the Republicans or Democrats win the House of Representatives and Senate? Schmidt reveals it all in this stirring interview with Jason Jay Smart.

In an earlier interview with Steve Schmidt by Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart, it was highlighted that, “American political strategist Steve Schmidt’s long career in US politics includes having famously managed Senator John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, an experience that is the basis for the movie Game Change. Mr. Schmidt was also part of the campaign leadership for President George W. Bush and California Governor California Arnold Schwarzenegger before going on to found the Lincoln Project in 2019 to stop Republicans from supporting Donald Trump.”