PUBLIC OPINION: What does Trump’s presidency mean for Ukraine?

Will U.S. support for Ukraine change with a new president? What do everyday Ukrainians have to say about this? From opinions on Donald Trump’s policies to expectations for the Democrats’ administration—watch as Ukrainians share their thoughts on the future of relations with their key ally in the war against Russia.