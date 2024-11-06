Search

US Elections Trump

PUBLIC OPINION: What does Trump’s presidency mean for Ukraine?

Will U.S. support for Ukraine change with a new president? What do everyday Ukrainians have to say about this?

By Kyiv Post
17h ago
What do Ukrainians think about the results of the U.S. elections? Kyiv Post journalists hit the streets of Kyiv to find out how different candidates might influence the relationship between Ukraine and America.

Will U.S. support for Ukraine change with a new president? What do everyday Ukrainians have to say about this? From opinions on Donald Trump’s policies to expectations for the Democrats’ administration—watch as Ukrainians share their thoughts on the future of relations with their key ally in the war against Russia.

