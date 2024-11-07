Search

Republicans Take Power: What’s Next for Ukraine?

Steven Moore succinctly lays out the case for why all Americans, most especially Republicans, should be united in giving military aid to Ukraine: But, will Donald Trump continue to help Ukraine?

By Jason Jay Smart
6h ago
Steven Moore spent a number of years working in the US Congress’ Republican leadership and he maintains close relationships with a number of the top Republican decision makers.

Moore succinctly lays out the case for why all Americans, most especially Republicans, should be united in giving military aid to Ukraine: But, will Donald Trump continue to help Ukraine? 

Steve Moore explains to Kyiv Post's Jason Smart what Ukraine can realistically expect from a Trump Administration 2.0, and how Ukraine supporters, Democrat or Republican, can best continue to assist Ukraine as the American government shifts to the right. 

