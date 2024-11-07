Search

The Impact of US Elections on Ukraine After Trump's Win | Bohdan Nahaylo

What does a Trump Presidency mean for Ukraine? Bohdan Nahaylo - Editor-in-Chief at the Kyiv Post explores the question on TVP World.

By TVP World
6h ago
'Who Will Join the Meat Grinder?' – Russia Reassigns Drone Operators, Sparking Z-Blogger Criticism
‘Who Will Join the Meat Grinder?’ – Russia Reassigns Drone Operators, Sparking Z-Blogger Criticism
A growing number of ad hoc units in the Russian army that have reduced available infantry personnel for assault operations could be why Moscow is throwing drone operators into the grinder.
By Alisa Orlova
2d ago
Sweden's PBV 302 Armored Vehicles Roll into Ukraine, Thrilling Troops with Off-Road Power

By Alisa Orlova

Nov. 3
By Alisa Orlova
Nov. 3
Does a 'Warning from Kursk' Show Reality of North Korea's Russian Misadventure?

By Kyiv Post

Nov. 2
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 2

Donald Trump has claimed victory in the US Presidential election.

Among many congratulatory messages from world leaders, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his "impressive" victory.

Part of his message on X said: "I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach..."

What does a Trump Presidency mean for Ukraine? Bohdan Nahaylo - Editor-in-Chief at the Kyiv Post explores the question on TVP World. 

Russia's Problems Are Compounding Faster Than You Think

By Jason Jay Smart

Nov. 2
Russia's Problems Are Compounding Faster Than You Think
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 2
Ukraine's Drone Strategy: How Drones Are Re-Shaping Warfare

By Chuck Pfarrer

Oct. 30
Ukraine’s Drone Strategy: How Drones Are Re-Shaping Warfare
By Chuck Pfarrer
Oct. 30
Do the Views of Trump and Harris Supporters on Ukraine REALLY Differ?

By Katie Livingstone

Nov. 1
Do the Views of Trump and Harris Supporters on Ukraine REALLY Differ?
By Katie Livingstone
Nov. 1
Russians Do Not Know Freedom Top News
Russians Do Not Know Freedom
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 31
Republicans Take Power: What's Next for Ukraine?

By Jason Jay Smart

6h ago
Republicans Take Power: What’s Next for Ukraine?
By Jason Jay Smart
6h ago
PUBLIC OPINION: What does Trump's presidency mean for Ukraine?

By Kyiv Post

1d ago
PUBLIC OPINION: What does Trump’s presidency mean for Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Moscow's November Surprise for America & Europe

By Jason Jay Smart

Nov. 4
Moscow’s November Surprise for America & Europe
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 4
Ukraine Awaits U.S. Presidential Election | Bohdan Nahaylo

By TVP World

Nov. 2
Ukraine Awaits U.S. Presidential Election | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
Nov. 2
