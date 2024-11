We took to the streets to gather Americans' views on Ukraine’s future under Trump. From worries about his ties to Putin to hopes for renewed dialogue and peace, the responses reflect a wide array of opinions on the potential impact of his policies on Ukraine.

What’s in this video?

Fears about reduced support for Ukraine.

Thoughts on Trump’s leadership style.

Opinions on America’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Featured comments:

'He idolizes Putin and authoritarian rule.'

'Trump is an isolationist, which worsens safety.'

'Ukraine might need to rely on NATO without US help.'

Watch the full video to hear diverse views, from optimism to serious concern.