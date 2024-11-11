Search

North Korean Troops in Ukraine: Will They Change the War?

Chuck Pfarrer offers key insights on North Korea’s entry into the Russo-Ukrainian War

By Chuck Pfarrer
5h ago
WSJ: Trump Team Proposes 20-Year Freeze on Ukraine's NATO Bid in Exchange for Peace
WSJ: Trump Team Proposes 20-Year Freeze on Ukraine’s NATO Bid in Exchange for Peace
The alleged peace plan also suggests freezing the current front lines by establishing a demilitarized zone without using US or UN forces to police it.
By Alisa Orlova
Nov. 7
OPINION: Putin No Longer Has the Trump Card
By Timothy Ash
2d ago
Cost-Cutting or Corruption – Russia Proves House Bricks Can’t Protect Tanks
By Kyiv Post
1d ago

In this episode of Point of Impact, former SEAL Team Six leader explores the recent deployment of North Korean troops to Russia—and potentially Ukraine.

With reports estimating up to 12,000 North Korean troops in Russia, and around 500 already in occupied Ukraine, the world is watching closely. 

What does this mean for the ongoing conflict, and how will it impact Ukraine’s defensive strategy?

The addition of North Korean forces could be a desperate attempt by Russia to bolster its ranks, but will it prove effective on Ukraine’s battlefield?

The entrance of these troops may prompt a response from NATO and increase support for Ukraine, signaling a new escalation in this international conflict.

With key insights into the strategic and operational implications of North Korea’s involvement, this episode breaks down what the future may hold as Ukraine continues its resistance.

