North Korean Troops in Ukraine: Will They Change the War?

In this episode of Point of Impact, former SEAL Team Six leader explores the recent deployment of North Korean troops to Russia—and potentially Ukraine.

With reports estimating up to 12,000 North Korean troops in Russia, and around 500 already in occupied Ukraine, the world is watching closely.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

What does this mean for the ongoing conflict, and how will it impact Ukraine’s defensive strategy?

The addition of North Korean forces could be a desperate attempt by Russia to bolster its ranks, but will it prove effective on Ukraine’s battlefield?

The entrance of these troops may prompt a response from NATO and increase support for Ukraine, signaling a new escalation in this international conflict.

With key insights into the strategic and operational implications of North Korea’s involvement, this episode breaks down what the future may hold as Ukraine continues its resistance.