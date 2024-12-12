Search

The Unraveling: Russia’s Strategic Failures Mount

Digging deeper, Pfarrer pinpoints the very day that Assad’s regime was doomed to collapse, as its military deserted en masse, and what that might portend for Russia’s own army.

By Jason Jay Smart
10h ago
Chuck Pfarrer, one of America's most renowned and respected military authors and analysts discusses with Jason Smart, a political analyst, why the Assad Regime's collapse, in Syria, was not a mere "setback" for Russia, but rather a total disaster that may lead to the unravelling of the Putin Regime. 

Digging deeper, Pfarrer pinpoints the very day that Assad's regime was doomed to collapse, as its military deserted en masse, and what that might portend for Russia's own army. 

Pfarrer has advised numerous US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, is a Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Post. After his service in the US Navy, Pfarrer served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter-WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America Tonight. 

« Previous Kerch Bridge Targeted: Novel Ukrainian Tactics &amp; Strategic Implications in Crimea