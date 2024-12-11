Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News Crimea Kerch Bridge

Kerch Bridge Targeted: Novel Ukrainian Tactics & Strategic Implications in Crimea

Kyiv Post examines the Dec. 6 Ukrainian strike on the Kerch Bridge and what it means for the future of Crimea and the war in Ukraine.

By Kyiv Post
4h ago
POPULAR
Ukrainian Drones Strike Kerch Bridge in Crimea, Explosions Halt Traffic
Ukrainian Drones Strike Kerch Bridge in Crimea, Explosions Halt Traffic
The operation, involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and marine drones, began around 5 a.m. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted from 5:17 a.m.
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 6
Ukraine’s New Droid TW 12.7 Wreaks Havoc on Russian Hardware
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Russia Suffers Major Losses in Syria: What It Means for Moscow’s Military Ambitions
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Dec. 7

On Dec. 6, Ukrainian maritime drones carried out a daring operation targeting the Kerch Bridge, the singular land path linking Crimea to mainland Russia.

While no confirmed damage to the bridge has been reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released extraordinary footage showcasing new military tactics.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In this video, Kyiv Post delves into:

  • The details of the Dec. 6 operation and the unique countermeasures used by Ukrainian BECs, including FPV drones with self-targeting machine guns.
  • The strategic importance of the Kerch Bridge for Russia’s hold over Crimea and Ukraine's efforts to reclaim the region.
  • A timeline of previous attacks on the bridge and what lessons they reveal about modern warfare.
  • The broader implications for both Ukraine and Russia as critical infrastructure becomes a battleground.
POPULAR VIDEOS
Russia Suffers Major Losses in Syria: What It Means for Moscow’s Military Ambitions Top News
Russia Suffers Major Losses in Syria: What It Means for Moscow’s Military Ambitions
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Dec. 7
A $500 Drone vs. a $4.5M Tank: How Ukraine’s Drones Defeated Russia’s ‘Unstoppable’ Armor Top News
A $500 Drone vs. a $4.5M Tank: How Ukraine’s Drones Defeated Russia’s ‘Unstoppable’ Armor
By Stefan Korshak
Dec. 6
Why Russia is Losing Everywhere: Ukraine, Syria, and Beyond EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Why Russia is Losing Everywhere: Ukraine, Syria, and Beyond
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 4
Russia on Thin Ice: Assad’s Troubles and Putin’s Global Struggles Russia
Russia on Thin Ice: Assad’s Troubles and Putin’s Global Struggles
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 8
Read Next
US Weighs ‘Iran-Style’ Sanctions on Russian Oil to Undermine Putin Ahead of Trump Presidency Biden
US Weighs ‘Iran-Style’ Sanctions on Russian Oil to Undermine Putin Ahead of Trump Presidency
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Zelensky: November-December Sees Record Russian Losses in Combat War in Ukraine
Zelensky: November-December Sees Record Russian Losses in Combat
By Julia Struck
2h ago
Sullivan Admits Abrams Tanks ‘Not the Most Useful’ for Ukraine, but Defends Overall US Record Tanks
Sullivan Admits Abrams Tanks ‘Not the Most Useful’ for Ukraine, but Defends Overall US Record
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sanctions Busting: Germany’s Role in Dodging Russian Sanctions War in Ukraine
Sanctions Busting: Germany’s Role in Dodging Russian Sanctions
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
« Previous The Truth About Russia: Putin’s Rise, Morality, and Global Propaganda