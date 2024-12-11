Kerch Bridge Targeted: Novel Ukrainian Tactics & Strategic Implications in Crimea

On Dec. 6, Ukrainian maritime drones carried out a daring operation targeting the Kerch Bridge, the singular land path linking Crimea to mainland Russia.

While no confirmed damage to the bridge has been reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released extraordinary footage showcasing new military tactics.

In this video, Kyiv Post delves into: