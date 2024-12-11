Kerch Bridge Targeted: Novel Ukrainian Tactics & Strategic Implications in Crimea

On Dec. 6, Ukrainian maritime drones carried out a daring operation targeting the Kerch Bridge, the singular land path linking Crimea to mainland Russia.
While no confirmed damage to the bridge has been reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released extraordinary footage showcasing new military tactics.
In this video, Kyiv Post delves into:
- The details of the Dec. 6 operation and the unique countermeasures used by Ukrainian BECs, including FPV drones with self-targeting machine guns.
- The strategic importance of the Kerch Bridge for Russia’s hold over Crimea and Ukraine's efforts to reclaim the region.
- A timeline of previous attacks on the bridge and what lessons they reveal about modern warfare.
- The broader implications for both Ukraine and Russia as critical infrastructure becomes a battleground.