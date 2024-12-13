Top News
How Ukraine Took Out Russia’s Khalino Air Base with Advanced Tactics
Former Navy SEAL Chuck Pfarrer analyzes Ukraine’s precision strike on Russia’s Khalino Air Base
4h ago
Protected by state-of-the-art defenses, Russia’s Khalino Air Base was considered impenetrable—until now. In this episode of 'Point of Impact,' former Navy SEAL Chuck Pfarrer analyzes Ukraine’s precision strike on this critical Russian military hub.
Discover:
Ukraine’s hit on Khalino showcases the power of deception, precision, and modern warfare strategies, marking a significant shift in the conflict. Stay tuned as we dive deep into the events that changed the dynamics of this high-stakes battle.