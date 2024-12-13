How Ukraine Took Out Russia’s Khalino Air Base with Advanced Tactics

Protected by state-of-the-art defenses, Russia’s Khalino Air Base was considered impenetrable—until now. In this episode of 'Point of Impact,' former Navy SEAL Chuck Pfarrer analyzes Ukraine’s precision strike on this critical Russian military hub.

Discover:

How Ukraine used innovative drone tactics to blind Russian S-400 air defenses.

The strategic importance of Khalino Air Base for Russian operations in Kharkiv and Sumy.

The role of advanced U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles in this groundbreaking operation.

What this strike means for the future of the war and Ukraine’s evolving military capabilities.

Ukraine’s hit on Khalino showcases the power of deception, precision, and modern warfare strategies, marking a significant shift in the conflict. Stay tuned as we dive deep into the events that changed the dynamics of this high-stakes battle.