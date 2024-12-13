Search

How Ukraine Took Out Russia’s Khalino Air Base with Advanced Tactics

Former Navy SEAL Chuck Pfarrer analyzes Ukraine’s precision strike on Russia’s Khalino Air Base

By Chuck Pfarrer
4h ago
Ukraine's New Droid TW 12.7 Wreaks Havoc on Russian Hardware
Ukraine's New Droid TW 12.7 Wreaks Havoc on Russian Hardware
The Defense Ministry of Ukraine approved the combat-tested Droid TW 12.7 robotic system, hinting at a new era of drone-on-drone warfare.
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 10
Russia Suffers Major Losses in Syria: What It Means for Moscow's Military Ambitions
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Dec. 7
Moscow Evacuates Troops by Air and Sea as Syrian Base Faces Siege
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 10

Protected by state-of-the-art defenses, Russia’s Khalino Air Base was considered impenetrable—until now. In this episode of 'Point of Impact,' former Navy SEAL Chuck Pfarrer analyzes Ukraine’s precision strike on this critical Russian military hub. 

Discover:

  • How Ukraine used innovative drone tactics to blind Russian S-400 air defenses.
  • The strategic importance of Khalino Air Base for Russian operations in Kharkiv and Sumy.
  • The role of advanced U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles in this groundbreaking operation.
  • What this strike means for the future of the war and Ukraine’s evolving military capabilities.

Ukraine’s hit on Khalino showcases the power of deception, precision, and modern warfare strategies, marking a significant shift in the conflict. Stay tuned as we dive deep into the events that changed the dynamics of this high-stakes battle.

