Ukraine Responds to Russia‘s Chemical Attacks: Assassination of General Explained

An explosion in Moscow eliminating Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces is a calculated response by Ukraine’s SBU.

By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Russia’s war against Ukraine has reached a dangerous new phase.

Ukrainian troops face devastating chemical attacks on the frontlines, leaving thousands poisoned and unable to fight. But Ukraine didn’t stay silent. Just weeks later, a powerful explosion in Moscow eliminated Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, in a calculated response claimed by Ukraine’s SBU.

In this explainer video, we dive deep into:

  • Russia’s use of banned chemical weapons on Ukrainian troops.
  • The severe health consequences faced by soldiers on the front lines.
  • Global reactions to Russia’s escalation and violations of international law.
  • The shocking Moscow explosion that killed Igor Kirillov and its strategic implications.

These events reveal both Russia’s desperation and Ukraine’s growing ability to retaliate against key military figures. As boundaries blur between conventional and unconventional warfare, the stakes have never been higher.

