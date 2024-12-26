North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation

North Korea’s military involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine has reached a breaking point. Recent offensives near Kursk have led to heavy losses among North Korean troops, with reports indicating severe casualties and a need for replacements.

This video explores:

The growing alliance between Russia and North Korea.

Why North Korean troops are on the frontlines in Kursk.

The challenges and risks of deploying foreign forces in modern warfare.

What these events mean for Russia’s strategy and North Korea’s regime.

As Ukraine continues to push back Russian advances, the reliance on foreign troops highlights Moscow’s growing desperation. But with mounting casualties, both Russia and its unlikely ally, North Korea, face tough questions about their capabilities and strategies.