Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

North Korea Russia War in Ukraine

North Korean Troops Face Major Losses in Kursk: The Cost of Russia’s Desperation

N. Korea’s military involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine is intensifying, with recent offensives near Kursk resulting in heavy losses among DPRK troops and increasing calls for reinforcements.

By Kyiv Post
1h ago
POPULAR
$16 Million Worth of Shahed Parts Lost as Warehouse Burns Down - HUR
$16 Million Worth of Shahed Parts Lost as Warehouse Burns Down - HUR
Ukraine’s main intelligence directorate said on Telegram that the cause of the fire in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Russia’s Tatarstan was a ‘mystery.’
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 23
Drones Strike High-Rise Buildings in Russia’s Kazan
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 21
Putin Vows ‘Destruction’ on Ukraine After Kazan Drone Attack
By AFP
Dec. 22

North Korea’s military involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine has reached a breaking point. Recent offensives near Kursk have led to heavy losses among North Korean troops, with reports indicating severe casualties and a need for replacements. 

This video explores:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

  • The growing alliance between Russia and North Korea.
  • Why North Korean troops are on the frontlines in Kursk.
  • The challenges and risks of deploying foreign forces in modern warfare.
  • What these events mean for Russia’s strategy and North Korea’s regime.

As Ukraine continues to push back Russian advances, the reliance on foreign troops highlights Moscow’s growing desperation. But with mounting casualties, both Russia and its unlikely ally, North Korea, face tough questions about their capabilities and strategies.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Breaking the Chains: Russians Fighting the Putin Regime Top News
Breaking the Chains: Russians Fighting the Putin Regime
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 17
Will Oligarchs Regain Power in Ukraine? Top News
Will Oligarchs Regain Power in Ukraine?
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 15
Putin’s Global Strategy: Success or Failure? Top News
Putin’s Global Strategy: Success or Failure?
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 14
How Ukraine Took Out Russia’s Khalino Air Base with Advanced Tactics Top News
How Ukraine Took Out Russia’s Khalino Air Base with Advanced Tactics
By Chuck Pfarrer
Dec. 13
Read Next
Ukraine Responds to Russia‘s Chemical Attacks: Assassination of General Explained Top News
Ukraine Responds to Russia‘s Chemical Attacks: Assassination of General Explained
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 18
Breaking the Chains: Russians Fighting the Putin Regime Top News
Breaking the Chains: Russians Fighting the Putin Regime
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 17
Trump Will Talk to Putin, Zelensky About Bringing The War To an End | Bohdan Nahaylo War in Ukraine
Trump Will Talk to Putin, Zelensky About Bringing The War To an End | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
Dec. 17
Will Oligarchs Regain Power in Ukraine? Top News
Will Oligarchs Regain Power in Ukraine?
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 15
« Previous Ukraine Responds to Russia‘s Chemical Attacks: Assassination of General Explained