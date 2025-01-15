Top News
Nord Stream Mystery: Finland, NATO, and the Hybrid War with Russia
Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, on Russia’s Baltic plot
2h ago
Russia’s shadow in the Baltic Sea grows as new evidence uncovers their involvement in maritime sabotage.
From Nord Stream explosions to recent attacks on critical underwater infrastructure, this episode of ‘Point of Impact’ dives deep into the hybrid warfare tactics disrupting Europe. Discover:
This is not just a story about sabotage; it’s a warning about modern maritime security threats.