Nord Stream Mystery: Finland, NATO, and the Hybrid War with Russia

Russia’s shadow in the Baltic Sea grows as new evidence uncovers their involvement in maritime sabotage.

From Nord Stream explosions to recent attacks on critical underwater infrastructure, this episode of ‘Point of Impact’ dives deep into the hybrid warfare tactics disrupting Europe. Discover:

How the Nord Stream explosion myths are debunked.

The role of mysterious vessels like Yiping Three and Eagle S.

Finland’s bold response and NATO’s rising challenges in the region.

This is not just a story about sabotage; it’s a warning about modern maritime security threats.