Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News

Nord Stream Mystery: Finland, NATO, and the Hybrid War with Russia

Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, on Russia’s Baltic plot

By Chuck Pfarrer
2h ago
POPULAR
Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained
Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained
History suggests that Putin’s regime is skating on thin ice, leading military analyst and Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Post, Chuck Pfarrer said.
By Jason Jay Smart
Jan. 9
Russian Drones Misidentify North Korean Air Defense Radar, Blow It Up
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Ukraine Captures First North Korean Fighting for Russia in Kursk
By Julia Struck
Jan. 11

Russia’s shadow in the Baltic Sea grows as new evidence uncovers their involvement in maritime sabotage.

From Nord Stream explosions to recent attacks on critical underwater infrastructure, this episode of ‘Point of Impact’ dives deep into the hybrid warfare tactics disrupting Europe. Discover:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

  • How the Nord Stream explosion myths are debunked.
  • The role of mysterious vessels like Yiping Three and Eagle S.
  • Finland’s bold response and NATO’s rising challenges in the region.

This is not just a story about sabotage; it’s a warning about modern maritime security threats.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained Ukraine
Did Ukraine Just Break Russia? The Shocking Kursk Offensive Explained
By Jason Jay Smart
Jan. 9
Kursk Offensive 2025: Ukraine’s Game-Changing Move Top News
Kursk Offensive 2025: Ukraine’s Game-Changing Move
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 8
Trudeau’s Exit: Is Canada’s Support for Ukraine in Jeopardy? Ukraine
Trudeau’s Exit: Is Canada’s Support for Ukraine in Jeopardy?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jan. 10
Russia Is Losing the War in Ukraine: Former Trump Insider Speaks Out War in Ukraine
Russia Is Losing the War in Ukraine: Former Trump Insider Speaks Out
By Jason Jay Smart
Jan. 3
Read Next
84 Meters on One Breath: How Kateryna Sadurska Broke Freediving Records Top News
84 Meters on One Breath: How Kateryna Sadurska Broke Freediving Records
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Jan. 11
Kursk Offensive 2025: Ukraine’s Game-Changing Move Top News
Kursk Offensive 2025: Ukraine’s Game-Changing Move
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 8
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour Russia
Shattered Ruble: How Russia’s Economy Faces Its Darkest Hour
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 30, 2024
Christmas Night with Azov Medics Under Fire EXCLUSIVE Azov
Christmas Night with Azov Medics Under Fire
By Sergii Kostezh
Dec. 30, 2024
« Previous 84 Meters on One Breath: How Kateryna Sadurska Broke Freediving Records