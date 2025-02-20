Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive?

Ukraine is on the brink of a historic moment in the war – will they seize victory or face defeat? Russian forces are under incredible pressure and a bitter winter, as Moscow scrambles to replace its dwindling resources, they’re forced to rely on meat assaults. But can they outlast Ukraine and its Western allies? Western support has been a game-changer for Ukraine, but with political tides shifting in the US, will the vital military aid continue?Some leaders are even talking about negotiating with Russia – could this put Ukraine at serious risk?

Meanwhile, European nations are stepping up with new aid, but without strong backing from America, the fight could falter. What’s the real story?

Kyiv Post’s Dr. Jason Smart breaks it all down – Ukraine now stands at a crossroads, but what real options does it have?