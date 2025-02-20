Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News

Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive?

Ukraine now stands at a crossroads, but what real options does it have? Kyiv Post’s Dr. Jason Smart breaks it all down.

By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
POPULAR
Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy by Elite Kremlin Negotiators
ANALYSIS: Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy by Elite Kremlin Negotiators
The Russian delegation brought a collective 76 years of high-level government service to the table in Riyadh compared to that of the US representatives whose experience was measured in weeks.
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Disbelief and Anger: Ukrainians React to Trump’s ‘Absurdity’
By AFP
1d ago
‘Completely Unacceptable’ – Lavrov Rejects Proposed European Troop Deployments to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
2d ago

Ukraine is on the brink of a historic moment in the war – will they seize victory or face defeat? Russian forces are under incredible pressure and a bitter winter, as Moscow scrambles to replace its dwindling resources, they’re forced to rely on meat assaults. But can they outlast Ukraine and its Western allies? Western support has been a game-changer for Ukraine, but with political tides shifting in the US, will the vital military aid continue?Some leaders are even talking about negotiating with Russia – could this put Ukraine at serious risk?

Meanwhile, European nations are stepping up with new aid, but without strong backing from America, the fight could falter. What’s the real story?

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kyiv Post’s Dr. Jason Smart breaks it all down – Ukraine now stands at a crossroads, but what real options does it have?

POPULAR VIDEOS
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks War in Ukraine
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 17
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View Ukraine
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 14
Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why Putin
Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 16
Military Analsyst Chuck Pfarrer Asks ‘Will the US Let Russia Collapse?’ Top News
Military Analsyst Chuck Pfarrer Asks ‘Will the US Let Russia Collapse?’
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 14
Read Next
Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request War in Ukraine
Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request
By Kyiv Post
9m ago
Captured North Korean POW Wishes to See His Widowed Mother Ukraine
Captured North Korean POW Wishes to See His Widowed Mother
By Kyiv Post
55m ago
Zelensky Postpones Saudi Trip to Avoid Giving ‘Legitimacy’ to US-Russia Talks | Stefan Korshak Zelensky
Zelensky Postpones Saudi Trip to Avoid Giving ‘Legitimacy’ to US-Russia Talks | Stefan Korshak
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Stabbed in the Back by Putin’s Fixers in Washington EDITORIAL Zelensky
Stabbed in the Back by Putin’s Fixers in Washington
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
« Previous Zelensky Postpones Saudi Trip to Avoid Giving ‘Legitimacy’ to US-Russia Talks | Stefan Korshak