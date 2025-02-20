Zelensky Postpones Saudi Trip to Avoid Giving ‘Legitimacy’ to US-Russia Talks | Stefan Korshak

Stefan Korshak, senior defense correspondent at Kyiv Post, joined TVP World studio to sum up Kyiv’s take on the preliminary peace conversations between Russia and the United States, which have just ended in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This key meeting took place after months of tension and isolation of Russia, which means a significant change in diplomatic dynamics. With key characters such as Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakow representing Russia, and the US delegation led by Mike Waltz, these talks are seen as a key step in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukraine, however, did not have a seat at the table.