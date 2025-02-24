Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Staggering Losses in Ukraine – The Numbers Don’t Lie

Three years into Putin’s “72-hour” invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s losses are reaching historic levels.
Despite Moscow’s claims of “success,” the numbers tell a different story, military expert Chuck Pfarrer says, indicating that with over 812,000 Russian casualties and tens of thousands of destroyed vehicles, Russia’s ability to sustain its war effort is collapsing.
In this video, Pfarrer breaks down:
- The real casualty numbers – over 800,000 Russian troops lost
- Russia’s disastrous military tactics and equipment failures
- Why Putin’s “grand offensive” is impossible
- How Russia’s economy and military are running out of steam
- Why it’s Russia—not Ukraine—that needs peace talks