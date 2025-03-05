Trump Stops Military Aid to Ukraine – What Do Ukrainians Think?

The White House has reportedly paused military aid to Ukraine. What does this mean for the war?

According to reports, President Donald Trump has halted crucial military assistance, including shipments already in transit.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

This decision comes after a tense meeting between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the US leader questioned Ukraine’s approach to peace and Vice President JD Vance downplayed Russia’s Bucha massacre.

In this video, we cover:

🔹 Why the US paused its military aid to Ukraine

🔹 The implications for Ukraine’s security and war efforts

🔹 How Ukrainians in Kyiv feel about Washington’s decision

🔹 Reactions from Europe and possible next steps

🔹 What this means for Ukraine’s path to peace