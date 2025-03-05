Search

War in Ukraine Zelensky Trump

Trump Stops Military Aid to Ukraine – What Do Ukrainians Think?

Corrie Nieto delves into the US pause in military aid and what might come next

By Kyiv Post
6h ago
The White House has reportedly paused military aid to Ukraine. What does this mean for the war?

According to reports, President Donald Trump has halted crucial military assistance, including shipments already in transit.

This decision comes after a tense meeting between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the US leader questioned Ukraine’s approach to peace and Vice President JD Vance downplayed Russia’s Bucha massacre.

In this video, we cover:

🔹 Why the US paused its military aid to Ukraine

🔹 The implications for Ukraine’s security and war efforts

🔹 How Ukrainians in Kyiv feel about Washington’s decision

🔹 Reactions from Europe and possible next steps

🔹 What this means for Ukraine’s path to peace

