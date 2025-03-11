Ukrainian Sniper’s Record 2,069m Kill – Interview with HUR’s ‘Lektor’

A sniper from Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), call sign “Lektor,” made history by eliminating a Russian soldier from an astonishing 2,069 meters (2,263 yards) using a 338 Lapua Magnum-caliber rifle - one of the longest confirmed shots in history.

In this exclusive interview, “Lektor” reveals the intense preparation, extreme battlefield conditions, and mental precision required for such a feat in the unforgiving Ukrainian warzone. From evading enemy drones to making split-second calculations, he shares what it takes to make the shot. Plus, a personal revelation—he fights alongside his son.