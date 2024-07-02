A New York Times article on Saturday, June 29 dealt with Russia’s increasing use of motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) and dune buggies to attack Ukrainian defensive positions. The theory seems to be that they can cross open spaces quickly, avoid obstacles and become much less noticed than armored vehicles, which become targets for drone and artillery strikes.

NYT quotes a Ukrainian military officer Lt. Mykhailo Hubitsky who said: “They move fast, they spread out and they swerve.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The grim truth is that just as in its meat grinder assaults, the more Russian soldiers ride into battle on motorcycles, the more Russian soldiers die while riding into battle on motorcycles. As they approach Ukrainian trenches, if Russian artillery has failed to provide sufficient suppressive fire, they are exposed to the full force of the defending troops’ small arms and machine gun fire.

Advertisement

Figures compiled by the open-source analyst Andrew Perpetua indicate that since February almost 100 motorcycles and as many ATVs have been intercepted or destroyed – mostly by Ukrainian FPV drones – with dozens more damaged and their riders killed or wounded.

A video published on Telegram by the Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade on July 1 showed the aftermath of a combined motorcycle and armored vehicle assault near Vuhledar, that shows at least 15 destroyed and damaged motorcycles lying beside destroyed heavy vehicles. The milblogger Necro Mancer described the scene as “motoricide.”