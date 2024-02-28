On that day, the National Assembly of Quebec unanimously adopted a Motion to “Express solidarity of the Assembly with the Ukrainian people”, proposed by the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, and representatives of all political parties.

On 22 February 2024, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal, Eugene Czolij, headed a Ukrainian delegation to Quebec City on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

This Motion provides:

“That the National Assembly recalls that for two years, there has been an armed aggression against Ukraine by Russia which has had terrible humanitarian consequences, in particular a heavy human toll, material destruction and then displaced people;

That it reaffirms its full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and Quebecers of Ukrainian origin;

That it salutes the resilience of the Ukrainian people and reiterates the importance of continuing aid efforts to Ukraine;

That it reaffirms the inalienable right of the Ukrainian people to their territorial integrity;

That it supports the imposition of sanctions against Russia and the reconstruction efforts of Ukraine;

Finally, the National Assembly observes a minute of silence in memory of the victims”.

Later, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, greeted the Ukrainian delegation at the National Assembly of Quebec and discussed with them the current situation in Ukraine.

The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal, Eugene Czolij, and the President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Quebec Provincial Council, Michael Shwec, and his Vice-President, Simon Kouklewsky, thanked the Premier of Quebec for the adoption by the National Assembly of Quebec of the motion in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the support by the Government of Quebec for the over 20,000 Ukrainians temporarily displaced in Quebec.

Then, on 24 February 2024, events were held in Montreal, Quebec City, Levis and Granby in support of the Ukrainian people on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

During the demonstration in Montreal, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal, Eugene Czolij, stated that it is in the best interests of all NATO member countries to provide, in a timely manner, all the necessary help for Ukraine to win this war as soon as possible since it will avert the Third World War and is the best guarantee of peace, security and stability in Europe.