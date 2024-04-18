Misha Lebiga and DOROFEEVA were able to raise Hr. five million on the Twitch platform, thanks to the release of their new music video for a popular song. The clip became a real hit.

Nadia Dorofeeva and Lebiga teamed up for a charity collection for FPV drones

Singer DOROFEEVA and blogger Misha Lebiga are among the most recognizable figures in the Ukrainian media field. Therefore, it's not surprising that when they released a joint song, presented during a charity stream on Twitch, it gathered a large fanbase - 57 thousand viewers, setting a record for Ukrainian Twitch.

This marks a precedent in the history of music releases in Ukraine, as the premiere of the music video took place on a video streaming platform specializing in gaming. It's worth reminding that the blogger Mykhailo Lebiga is known for recording videos about his life and volunteer activities humorously. He comments on Ukrainian shows on Twitch, interacts with viewers, and holds the record in Ukraine for broadcasts on this platform.

Advertisement

During the night of April 17-18, 2024, Ukrainian singer DOROFEEVA and the blogger hosted a joint broadcast. They presented a video showing exclusive footage from the backstage of the music video.

Throughout the broadcast, the singer, along with blogger Misha Lebiga, engaged with the audience and answered their questions. Exclusively during the broadcast, a raffle of a unique item for a charity collection took place. Most importantly, singer Nadia Dorofeeva and blogger Misha Lebiga managed to collect a record-breaking Hr. 5 million.

Other Topics of Interest Blinken, Ukraine FM Stress Urgency of Congress Backing Aid Ukraine's foreign minister Kubela underlined the necessity of agreeing an aid package "that will literally, without exaggeration, help save Ukrainians from Russian missile slaughter".

Fifty percent of the collected funds will go towards aiding the victims of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17. The remaining fifty percent will be transferred to the account of the AZOV.ONE 30 million fund for the purchase of 500 thermal imaging FPV drones.

Advertisement

The song “And I Cried All the Time” is light yet deep, naive yet wise, and was embodied in a simple yet ironic music video that delves into serious themes. The video was shot as a retrospective with references to the 80s. Symbols and metaphors from that era are easily recognizable: a tear on the cheek, a hand on the wall, roses with thorns that cause pain, a long shadow at the door, and the wind against the face. This production is reminiscent of a theatrical performance on television.

The heroine portrayed by Nadia, with tearful eyes, conceals her sadness and grief behind a bouquet of red roses. Misha's character endeavors to touch people's hearts with his sincere monologue.

You can catch the premiere of the music video featuring Lebiga and Dorofeeva on all platforms, while still directing attention towards drones for the Armed Forces on Azov's donation platform.