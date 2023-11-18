President Zelensky I’m writing to you as a last resort. You are my only remaining hope. The subject is how to curb growing Ukraine “fatigue.” Your tireless, successful efforts to win the support of many world leaders for Ukraine’s survival have been heroic.

Unfortunately, support for Ukraine is being eroded by Republican members of Congress who are exploiting Ukraine fatigue for political dividends. This will only increase as the 2024 US presidential campaign heats up.

A second level of support

It is an egregious misconception to think that winning the support of many world leaders is sufficient to combat growing Ukraine fatigue. There is another equally important level that is currently being neglected. Western leaders must also have and continually build the support of their increasingly war weary citizenry – a significant challenge, indeed.

Missing a golden opportunity

Currently, Ukraine is missing a golden opportunity in its fight against Ukraine fatigue. The key to turning the tide lies in developing Ukrainian messaging that appeals directly to the American public, touches their hearts, and sustains their support for a prolonged war. Such support is crucial leverage over Republican members of Congress who oppose further aid to Ukraine.

After nearly two years of war in Ukraine, Americans, like so many others, are understandably war weary. Many, in fact, find all nightly news toxic and avoid it like the plague. To my surprise, I often hear even well-educated Americans ask: “Is the war still going on?” These are good Americans.

However, average Americans are not news junkies. They don’t watch CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News nonstop. They prefer lighter programming. Viewed in this context, Ukraine fatigue is war weariness, a natural and progressive phenomenon which can be exploited by cynical politicians, but also one that is preventable with a proactive strategy.