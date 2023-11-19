Exactly ten years ago, in November 2013, Ukrainians came to Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) to express their disagreement with the shameful decision of the Yanukovych Government to suspend preparations for the signing of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. At that time, we did not fully realize that Maidan would become a kind of reference point for our long and difficult path to the European future and our civilizational choice would have to be chosen at the cost of our own lives. Today, after ten years of struggle for this choice, Ukraine is closer than ever to the realization of its pro-European aspirations. We stand on the threshold of the negotiation process on joining the European Union. Our partners are impressed by the efforts that Ukraine is making to fulfill the criteria for future membership in the EU despite the war. Ukraine is really in such a historic moment when we have to wage an existential war with the aggressor and implement comprehensive changes in the country simultaneously. We fully understand that our future existence and position in the world depend on the future victory over the enemy and the transformation of the state. Russian aggression has really become a true opportunity for us to free ourselves from the past connected with our hostile neighbor and change for the sake of a free European future. It is worth admitting that we had and have no other choice than to use this chance. We have all the necessary elements for this: the political will of the President and the Parliament, substantial help from our international partners and active participation of the civil society. Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. It is difficult to predict what situation Ukraine would be in today without at least one of the elements listed.

In the end, this is our civilizational choice. Ukraine will become a member of the European Union

No one could have predicted whether Ukraine would have taken the seemingly ambitious step of applying to join the European Union on Feb. 28, 2022, the fourth day after the full-scale Russian invasion. Today, a year after receiving the official status of a candidate for accession to the EU, we hear from our partners the admiration for the efforts of our President and the incredible legislative work carried out by the Parliament for the movement of Ukraine to the EU. We can say with confidence that all these efforts are dictated by the desire of the Ukrainian people to build a strong European state, with strong institutions capable of guaranteeing democracy and the rule of law. Having completed 90 percent of the reforms provided for in the status of a candidate for the EU membership, we have, in fact, fulfilled the will of the Ukrainian people. Thus, we proved that fundamental reforms can be carried out even in a state of war. The parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy, which I head, is a key body of the Ukrainian Parliament. All important legislative changes related to the rule of law are implemented through it. We understand that judicial reform is the key institutional reform. Both our success within the country and our position in the world depend on it. Together with our international partners we have made great efforts to achieve significant progress in its implementation. I can say with confidence that we have managed to achieve the desired result. At present all conditions of the European Commission relating to the rule of law have been fully fulfilled. We have reloaded the two highest branches of judicial power, responsible for the selection of judges, their judicial career and prosecution, the Supreme Council of Justice and the Supreme Qualification Commission of Judges. The composition of these bodies includes honest and professional lawyers, selected according to the competitive procedure.

We have demonstrated full openness and transparency which is not found in any another country in the world