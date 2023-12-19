While Ukraine has its eyes on the future technology and norms associated with the West and a future of progress leaving the USSR behind, Russian occupying authorities in Donbas are bringing back old-school technology unfamiliar to those who grew up in the post-Soviet world. Ukrainian experts are trying to understand why the Kyivstar mobile network provider turned out to be so vulnerable to cyber-attacks and wondering how Kyivstar SIM cards got inside the navigation and targeting systems of Russian attack drones that were recently shot down.

“There are now more Russians in Severodonetsk than indigenous residents.”

These are questions from a high-tech world and, despite problems for Kyivstar users, most of Ukraine enjoys the benefits of technological advances in communications. However, in the occupied territories this is not the case, and Russia is bringing payphones to some areas and installing a landline cable telephone system in the cities of the Luhansk region. Many residents who remained in the occupied areas are just about old enough to remember Soviet payphones and they won't have to learn how to use them. However, so far, it isn't clear which coins the payphones will accept or whom you can call from these payphones. We can assume that it won't be possible to use them to call relatives in free Ukraine, but someone in Lysychansk, for example, could possibly call another payphone located in Donetsk. They'll only have to think of a way to warn friends or relatives in Donetsk so that they are waiting at the right payphone at the right time. Several street payphones are now being installed in occupied Severodonetsk, where out of the previous 100,000 residents, only 15,000 remain. However, every day Russian military personnel and civilians move into still-inhabitable apartments and houses left empty by people who evacuated the city.

“USSR Canteen: From the name of this establishment, we can guess how comfortable it will be and how the food might taste.”