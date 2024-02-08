Tucker Carlson will be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a video posted on Twitter, the only site that will host Tucker Carlson’s garbage, he said, “Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now. … Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they’re implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it.”
This is the interview we all knew we didn’t need: Vladimir Putin’s side of the story hosted by a liar who was fired from Fox for lying about the lie of a stolen election.
This announcement comes days after being spotted at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport and the Bolshoi Theatre. We lived in Moscow for three years. No one goes to Moscow in February for fun.
Tucker has long admired the authoritarian governments of Ilham Aliyev and Viktor Orban, but Putin is a member of The Big 4, the super villains of the authoritarian league and enemies of democracies everywhere (other members are Kim John-Un, President Xi, and the Ayatollahs).
Tucker thinks we need balanced media coverage of the War in Ukraine and as such he is invoking his First Amendment rights while justifying his actions through the lens of freedom of the press.
Ahhh, yes, freedoms Russia willfully refuses to extend to Russian-American journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva.
Like many of the “alternative media” commentators that have emerged over the past two years, Tucker will likely take Putin’s statements at face value.
There Is No Alternative to Helping Ukraine – Make Sanctions Work
We are sure to hear the tired talking points of the “betrayal” of NATO’s eastward expansion, Ukraine’s secret plans to ready an attack on Russia, Ukrainian Nazi’s led by a Jewish President, Washington’s coordination of the Color Revolutions, and Moscow’s supposed willingness to cooperate with the United States — all concepts that resonate with a small but vocal fringe of conspiracy theorists and the modern Republican party...
Reprinted from the author’s blog Why It Matters. See the original here.
The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (24)
Mission accomplished, I am in the evenings shitter...LOL :-)
Today I will strike, when Vindman goes to the little girls room I will strike, sneak into his office cubicle and unroll his Taco Bell burrito supreme and squeeze out a loaf inside of it, re-rolling it carefully and exiting the office. THE PHANTOM SHITTER STRIKES BACK!
@Richard Cheney. (or is it Troll Jack Griffin with his 6 or 7th fake forum name?)
You have missed the point of "Martin Kent"s post below. He is rightfully poking fun at the MRGA trolls like yourself that worship draft dodgers like putinrump, while at the same time disparaging those in the military that risk / risked their lives to secure USA security.
But that's okay....you keep studying English in your Kremlin hosted night class's and you will start to pick up some of literary nuances.
Pertaining to your final comment about American veterans; as for your wanting to "fuck them" all, thats something you'd be better off discussing with a qualified therapist. You know one of them is dead right?
Thank you, Martin, and how right you are, Vindman, McCain, etc are traitors, deep state pieces of shit, scum, etc. fuck them!
What a strange world we live in, where a sex offending draft-dodger is "God's caretaker" and the real American, and decorated servicemen (Vindman, McCain, everyone who died in all of America's wars) are dupes, fools and traitors
@LM, AS PER EARLIER GOP Blackmail requests, further work addressing the border issues has now been thwarted by that orange potato and his willing MAGA minions. They work with putin to plot the demise of all democracies.
They consistently claim they will not support anything until they get their way on some issue, and then once they get it, they refuse to keep their word and typically attempt additional blackmail.
In this latest debacle though, the traitorous MRGA GOP members in the House (and a some in the Senate), now refuse to let Biden even attempt to fix any border issue during his term. PutinRump has effectively declared it was not that important after all and can wait at least 10 months for his cronies to skim some more millions off funding to "Build the Wall" (3 of thee 4 fraudsters still in jail for that). Of course that's only if putinrump gets elected. If he doesn't then his MRGA GOP minions will need to delay any related legislation another 4 years to keep their master happy.
What does that tell sane American's about the intent of putinrumps' MRGA and weak kneed GOP minions?
Vindman is an a$$. Nobody takes Putin at face value. Tucker scored a ratings coup and has the left and the right going down on themselves. I think Tucker is brilliant for getting inside the hardliners heads. Putin is Gotti or Capone in their final acts. Germany, France, England will step into the temporary void created by the Senate Democrats and Joe Bidenfor their refusal to approve H.R.2 American Security Bill last year. Approve that bill sponsored by the Republican House and watch the border crisis go away and aid and arms to Ukraine flow.
@The peanut butter nut, I'm sensing some latent jealousy / desires in your comment. Reminds me of how little boys pick on the girls they like as they don't yet know how to properly express their love desires...just saying....
Were you staring at your shirtless putin photo as you typed that?
Vindman was accused of being a quisling. Accused of dual loyalty and being more concerned with the affairs of Ukraine rather than service to our president. So the first thing after being fired is to work for a Ukiprop rag funded by the CIA. Checks out. What a courageous patriot this Vindman is.
Spot on Jack! How did the US military become such a disgrace?
Vindman just another disgruntled fudge packer.
Lt Col Vindman served his country, the USA, (unlike a certain coward with "invisible" bone spurs) was wounded in combat yet it still mocked by the MAGA intelligentsia which are the ones who have IQs that just manage to reach double figures. So sad that they don't have the testicular fortitude of Col Vindman or have an honest and rational thought that doesn't parrot their cult leader and Putin agent, d j trump. Sucks to be you.
@Joseph King, Hitler and Tim McVeigh both "served" their country, so that means nothing. I served in Iraq and Afghanistan and you guys hate my guts because I know the fact that Project Ukraine is a lost cause. But to the point: Vindman committed treason. That is why the Americans have no use for him, and no reason to listen to anything he has to say.
Vindman needs to go back to his own country and stop meddling in the affairs of the Americans. No one respects him, everyone knows what he tried to do, and he will always be regarded as a villain.
@ArklahomBoy, you're an idiot. Vindman is seen by the majority of my fellow patriots as a singularly courageous individual. Your drooling fat guy is the true villain. One only hopes he is found guilty of most if not all the criminal charges against him.
@who cares, I know you're dumber than a sack of hammers but I wasn't talking about you and your fellow patriots. I was talking about Americans. We Americans know that Vindman is a coup-plotting loser. I realize that you have to like him because he is a Ukrainian, but all of us Americans who ever swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution know that he crapped all over it.
@ArklahomBoy, The posters you MRGA trolls are all so anxious to debase are correct and I guess thats why you are so animated about this article today. If service to country / patriotism and citizenship is still the measure of who is more "American", then Americans would egress that Vindman wins over all MRGA trolls on all accounts.
I doubt you've ever done anything useful for your country other than help putin continue to dig the deepening hole of despair russian's eventually need to climb out of. I'd be happy enough to see putin digging his bunker hole perpetually deeper, if he did not constantly keep popping out up in the free world to wreak havoc. You in contrast seem mostly interested in helping him get out of his hole, justifying his many crimes and then debasing those on these forums who rightfully object to those.
You are not anything close to being a citizen of a democracy. Rather, just another lie spewing paid russian troll. I'll bet your family does wish though that you had been a better provider and could safely relocate them to live in a democracy. Buts thinking big seems a challenge for you, and I imagine your questionable ethics just keep getting in the way at interviews for more societally productive job that pays better.
Maybe your kids will use you as their negative role model and do better.
@John, no one cares what you say, dumb dumb. Thanks for typing all that crap though. Think anyone read it?
@ArklahomBoy, You did....as was intended. Bye, bye, more putin payroll.
Meaningful russian troll productivity on Kyivpost forum today = ZERO.
Best brush up your resume ArklahomBoy!
@John, I see that you returned to cuck yourself on the internet for the amusement of your Globalist masters. Did you make them proud today, sweetie?
Little Al thinks hearing both sides is Evil. He is scared silly of Tucker. Everyone who has views contrary to Al need to be put in concentration camps. Freedom of the Press is dangerous. Just what the 🌎 needs.
this pathetic loser is nothing more than an LGBTQ fucking Homo the miserable one % of American population acting like they're going to change some thing I got news for you Homo's especially you Vindman you're all gonna go to hell because you're nothing but an abomination to the lord Jesus, anal intercourse, how disgusting and disrespectful to the Lord's plan why would you on gods green earth cast aside a woman's most beautiful body, and choose over her elegance that God created a man to have sex with a man laying with another man, thrusting violently pumping inside the peanut butter, absolutely disgusting and not smooth peanut butter either chunky.
@The peanut butter nut, you are an absolute moron. The man is married with children. Or, is it because he's a Jew? Have an issue with Jews, mate? Idiot.
Mar-A-Gulago Awaits
Megalomaniac Asshole Gets A$$-smote!
Moronic Autocratic Gasbags Attend
This is Joseph Swanson, reminding all in the reading audience to help control the maga population by having your maga spayed or neutered.
stalin / duranty + putin / carlson = same communist garbage.
we're gonna have fun with you, Vindman.
Alexander Vindman, a career U.S. Army officer, served (entire enlistment underneath the desk of his superiors, giving out daily blow jobs ) on the National Security Council as the director for Eastern European, Caucasus and Russian affairs, (surely selling out his nation ) as the Russia political-military affairs officer for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, (again, often seen underneath the chief desk, giving him his daily blow job, the Vindman special ) and as a military attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. (and for his final assignment you have been fired, by MAGA) now go suck some more cock you fucking Homo
Putler and Carlson is idiots. 🙈🙊🙉