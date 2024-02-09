It has now become now apparent that Donald Trump and his populist entourage are willing to go to heroic lengths to undermine the defense of the West.
After months of being stalled by bad faith negotiations, on Feb. 8 the US Senate voted 67-32 to advance a bill that would provide $60 billion in desperately needed arms aid to Ukraine.
In response, the Trumpists, cheered on from Moscow by the Kremlin’s new Lord Haw Haw, Tucker Carlson, are mobilizing massive pressure on the Republicans to prevent final Senate passage or block it from receiving a vote in the House.
Before they join in this open collusion with America’s enemies, Republicans need to understand the consequences.
These include:
- Russia could conquer Ukraine.
The situation in Ukraine is not a stalemate. It is a slugging match.
Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian urban infrastructure are starting to get through, and Ukrainian frontline forces have inadequate shells to respond to Russian artillery barrages.
According to the Institute for Study of War, the situation is becoming unstable.
While Ukraine could clearly win if it were supplied with airpower, it could also collapse quickly once its ammunition is exhausted.
The fall of Ukraine would delete that nation’s million-person army from the West’s order of battle, greatly strengthen Russia both technically and materially, and advance Russian forces to the borders of NATO allies Poland and Romania.
- As shown by the evidence of mass graves found in all territories retaken from the Kremlin’s occupation forces, a Russian conquest of Ukraine would be followed by widespread massacres, with millions murdered and many millions more sent as a flood of refugees into Europe.
This will follow Putin’s established method of weaponizing refugees to use them to increase the power of ultranationalist parties sponsored by the Kremlin. Russia has engaged in subversion of the West using “Left” wing parties since 1917 and continues to do so today.
However, since the fall of communism, the Kremlin, following the ideological war plan laid out by Aleksandr Dugin, has created what amounts to an Altright Comintern, to subvert the West from the ostensible “Right” as well. The basic idea is to promote tribalism, through a collection of “Germany First,” “France First,” “America First,” etc., movements, thereby Balkanizing the West while undermining its unifying foundation in rationalism and Enlightenment humanist ideals.
When Putin massacred Aleppo, his real targets were Berlin, Paris, Budapest, and Amsterdam.
That effort has shown results. By implementing a much larger slaughter much closer to Europe, he could achieve much more.
- If Ukraine falls, Putin will take the Baltic States. Putin has publicly announced his intent to reconstitute the Soviet Union, which included Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
The notion that he will refrain because these countries are NATO members is preposterous.
The Baltic states have no army to speak of and NATO has no expeditionary force capable of stopping a Russian Baltic State invasion, and the United States certainly won’t go to nuclear war to save Estonia.
The only thing stopping Russia from snatching the Baltic States right now is the existence of a fighting Ukraine.
If Russia were to invade the Baltic States under current conditions, the West could respond by opening the floodgates of arms deliveries of arms to Ukraine, including hundreds of jet fighters, and long-range missiles.
This would allow Kyiv to decisively repel the current invasion. As Ukraine is more important to Putin than the Baltics, such an outcome would be unacceptable to him. But as soon as Ukraine is gone, there would be absolutely nothing to stop Putin from taking the Baltics.
Indeed, far from being a deterrent to invasion, the Baltic states' membership in NATO will make crushing them all the more tasty to Putin, as taking them would constitute a clear demonstration of the impotence of that alliance.
- Taiwan would fall.
Some Putin Republicans have been open in their statements that they would abandon Taiwan, while others have claimed that no arms should be sent to Ukraine because they are all needed to defend Taiwan.
But the latter is nonsense, and not only because the primary instrument for the defense of Taiwan is the US Pacific Fleet, which is not being sent to Ukraine.
Rather, it is because the entire island of Taiwan, and all approaches to it, sits within easy range of Chinese land-based missiles.
China does not need to invade Taiwan to take it. It can readily blockade and, if necessary, bombard the island.
The idea that Taiwan, with no hope of victory, would resist such coercion until the last shot is fired and the last man is dead is a wargamer’s fantasy.
Unless it is one hundred percent certain of full-hearted and enduring US support in its defense, Taiwan would have no choice but to capitulate to China on demand.
- Many other Asian countries would fall as well, once the United States makes it clear that it is willing to throw its allies to the wolves.
It would not be sane, for example, for the Philippines, Vietnam, or Indonesia, to try to resist Chinese coercion on their own.
So, they won’t, and each capitulation will increase Chinese domination of the world economic system.
- With the terms of world trade rigged by China, America will be impoverished, while China will be enriched.
The valuations of American companies and media organizations will be decreased, making them vulnerable to takeover by Chinese or Chinese-allied funds.
This will greatly increase foreign influence within America’s political system, making it even more susceptible to enemy influence than it clearly is at present.
So, dear Republicans, it comes down to this: You can join with the Trumpists in opening the borders of the free world to Russian invasion, thereby securing starring roles in a future production of “How the West was Lost.”
Or you can refuse to betray your oath of office and act as patriots and take a stand.
The choice is yours.
The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
Robert Zubrin is an American aerospace engineer. His next book, The New World on Mars: What Can We Create on the Red Planet will be published in February 2024 by Diversion Books.
Comments (29)
@Maddy, If you could say one thing to Putin in hopes he could be swayed from starting this war in Ukraine what would it be?
How would you explain to him why Ukraine has the right to a peaceful existence on its own terms? That peace was so much better that the murderous course he was planning?
Would he listen to reason?
I see no betrayal here, just common sense. Peace is better than endless war that merely causes more deaths on both sides. The only ones winning are the arms merchants.
@Coach John, It takes a few days, but using the "Comment Us" button above you can request KyivPost reviews an article's reader comments for policy violations. Note they gimp your feedback at a sentence and restrict non alphanumeric characters. Jack's comments almost always qualify for purging so he subsequently comes back here whining when his posts are deleted. I just made this request for this article so we will see how long the purge takes. You can also email Kyivpost folks with your request. I did and they reinstated past comments could up in.a troll pure (not sure how).
Kyivpost can't however, stop such trolls from changing their banned email address & IPs. Thus as dedicated trolls serving patinrump they will return. I see as well the trolls have figured out a way to prevent commenters from responding directly under their posts, so I post all my comments including rebuttals a the root level.
In many ways trolls have become muses for me. I become more inspired to support Ukraine by the negative illustration trolls provide of how awful the world would be under their putinrump masters. I have a huge repository now of factual rebuttals to must their tired propaganda, so it only takes me a few minutes to refute their amateurish claims.
Also keeping the trolls busy here depletes putinrump resources, while at the same time diverts them from helping putinrump in more impactful ways.
This is a direct appeal to Kyiv Post publisher Adnan Kivan and the Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo.
I am sure you are aware of the frequent contributions in your comment section of one 'Jack Griffin.' In his efforts to constantly troll and propagandize on your site, your Comments sections have been diminished from a forum of thoughtful discourse into a cesspool of crass Kremlin-inspired talking points. You are within your rights as a private business to ban posters like 'Jack Griffin' from your site. Your esteemed colleagues at the New York Times, Washington Post, and Der Spiegel withhold access from abusive commenters on a routine basis, and no one credible accuses them of censorship.
This avid reader of the Kyiv Post respectfully requests that you restore your comments page by removing access of these aforementioned individuals to these pages. I would also hope that readers who read this request agree with me here on this page so that civil discussion of these important stories you publish can be restored. Thank you.
Wow...look at all the page clicks we are generating on Kyivpost today. Anyway legal way you can help Ukrainian's generate revenue during the war is good. Another way you can do this is stream Ukrainian movies / shows / music so their artists get a royalty. Its pretty good entertainment and nice break from decades of incremental 'variations on a theme' in some western media. I spent an hour today streaming some Mari Cheba songs today after learn gin about her on another Kyivpost article. She is a very talented singer.
Also keep your eye out for Ukrainian products on your store shelves. I will vouch for the vodka being excellent quality.
Also some great priced spas / tours in the still unscathed areas worth checking out post war.
Slava Ukraini!
Robert Zubrin's article is full of lies. More fearmongering nonsense about Russia the reality is Ukraine is at war because the CIA along with Nuland ran a coup operation against the existing government and Putin lost influence with his neighbor. Does that justify what Putin did no but American intervention caused the original problem they badly miscalculated how hard the Russians would be willing to fight for their geopolitical strategic interests. Nuland and Obama gambled on Ukraine and lost.
Now democrats want us to keep funding Ukraine indefinitely hoping to keep Ukraine in our sphere of influence a war Ukraine can't win. Republicans ask why. Why spend hundreds of billions for Ukraine to blow up their own country when we could be spending it on schools, roads, and bridges, that is what America first means.
Democrats are America last they donate other people's money to every sad sack country that looks for handouts meanwhile they do nothing for the people who live there. It's their same approach to immigration. They are more concerned about the poor citizens of 3rd countries than the homeless populations in their cities. The reckoning isn't going to be for Republicans it is going to be for Democrats next election.
@John Smith, Afghanistan is a perfect example of this. We spent trillions of dollars building stuff that got blown up only to rebuild it again.
Only for the Taliban to take it back over and getting to keep what was left of the trillions of investment. Meanwhile what did the American people get from it? Nada. Nothing. Ditto for Iraq we invaded Iraq deposed Saddam Hussein spent trillions rebuilding Iraq. For what? Iranian proxies run the country America can no longer afford to be stupid. 32T in debt and counting.
@Jack Griffin, Sadly troll jack no one in the current US government is able to fix any boarder issues because putinrump has commanded the MRGA controlled republicans to not support any bill that mentions border crisis solutions. He wants them to wait 10 more months hoping a majority of easily conned MRGA cult voters will again surface and give him an electoral edge.
Also remember when putinrumps chief strategist Steve Bannon and 3 affiliated criminal partners fleeced some of the stupidest MRGA cult members out of millions with their fraudulent "We Build the Wall" campaign. LOL ....I mean really LOL. I think 3 are still doing jail time, but putinrump pardoned his loyal buddy Bannon so he's out to work his manipulative miracles again on the evangelical kumbaya crowd.
Sounds like putinrumps' doing a 'repeat and rinse' with the tax-exempt PAC money donated legally supposed to be used solely for election campaigning .....He's improperly planning on using $23 million worth towards his personal legal defences in some of his 81 felony convictions as a citizen. Apparently Melania's hairstylist also just got a $108k in improperly diverted PAC funds. In 2021 they also give her $155k, but covered their butts claiming it was for her savvy event planning consulting skills.
Can the stupidity of MRGA cult members get any more unbelievable? You just can't make this stuff up folks. Its' like they are joyously flushing their hard earned money down his toilet.
@Jack Griffin, Your response below does not merit any rubles troll jack.
Putinrump is disappointed you are not trying harder. This double headed monster's ship is now sinking, and frankly you are not doing your fair share of bailing with the cracked styrofoam cup it has generously provided all trolls for this purpose.
While this is a worst case scenario, i take EXTREME exception to its leading with photo of cheap Putin
Puppet Trump.
, and care not to engage in comment concerning the entire
Putin-puppetry of near one-half of United States residents.
@Jack Griffin, Your response below does not merit any rubles troll jack. Putinrump is disappointed you are not trying harder. This double headed monster's ship is sinking, and frankly you are not doing your fair share of bailing it out with the cracked styrofoam cup it has generously provided trolls for this purpose.
Bob, don’t waste your time with Troll Griffin. Your comment below is correct, he is a fucking lunatic.
@Jack Griffin, Thanks for reviewing my post again ....as predicted ...troll jack. You have have addressed to the satisfaction of all readers on the forum all your false assertions that I previously contested with facts....in other words nothing I researched has been contested by you.
The question that must weigh on your mind is whether your hybrid boss putinrump remains okay with your not having any of 'its' desired impact on these forums? I wonder what happens to putinrump's meat assets when they become no longer effective. Are they evolving wings, or does their window exit still end with a resounding thump?
I'm okay with the time I invest in debunking the lies you MRGA folks spread. I have a lot of free time this weekend so I plan to do much more of the same. I'm learning a lot thats for sure, and what I learn particularly about conman citizen rump is quite scary and shocking.
Everyone who believes in Democracy needs to do their best to stymy that putin adoring 'dictator in the making' menace.
Thank you Robert Zubrin.
This guy John is a fucking lunatic. Get yourself some Xanax and a shrink.
@Jack Griffin, Final Part (3#). Regarding your false claim that "We Republicans are 100% for funding Ukraine", that's been spectacularly debunked even in GOP friendly FOX news. But since FOX often bends / hide / or lies about the truth I checked a number of other more credibleness sources (Reuters, BBC, APNEWS).
It is widely now known, including by the 17 remaining Ukraine supportive Republican GOP members in the Senate, that it has been Republican aligned MAGA and other weak knee'd GOP particularly in the House, that have been stalling additional Ukraine aid now for MONTHS!
Joe Biden's administration in consult with the the DND & Pentagon gave every dime available to them to help Ukraine in its existential battle against your boss 'putinrumps' thugs. When their GOP unfettered bucket was empty, they pleaded for more given the importance of the cause to US National Security and democratic survival in the EU. They even gave in to GOP blackmail over simultaneously also spending more and changing policies on the southern border.
But once GOP was offered what they wanted, they bailed because now your beloved "insurrectionist in chief" citizen rump, has told his republican leadership sycophants to never support a deal that essentially could have included further Ukraine support
. ....now tell me again jack how you don't waste any nano-seconds reading my responses.
Use some of your colorful vocabulary...'get yerself all whooped up like' and thrash around.
@Jack Griffin, Part 2. Regarding your mixed up President Obama immigration facts troll Jack let me leave you with this quote from the mouth of your own MAGA ilk Ron Desantis at his January 2nd, 2024 'town hall' presidential candidacy speech:
""Trump promised the largest deportations in history," DeSantis said Jan. 2 during a town hall hosted by Gray Television. "He deported less, believe it or not, than Barack Obama even did."
I don't care much for DeSantis proposed isolationist policies, but in the above immigration related quote he is not wrong.
In Obama's first term his administration deported 1,607,500 without penalty and a further 1,568,189 were served with criminal records before deporting. In Obama's second term he deported 578,922 without penalty and a further 1,494,386 were served with criminal records before deporting. In contrast rump deported 598,882 without penalty and a further 1,196,497 were served with criminal records before deporting. Rump also used new Title 42 expulsion under a public health policy (pandemic period) to exclude a further 202,770 due to health reasons.
In total under Obama's 2 terms 5.3 million illegal immigrants were deported by his administration, compared to rumps 2 million in his single term.
Immigrant rights advocates had dubbed Obama the "deporter-in-chief"
. ....to be continued….
@Jack Griffin, Oh, oh, oh.....let me take this one folks. Its troll jack post. I have fun messing with these and extracting the nano-seconds from his likely to be short life.
So firstly two separate scenarios regarding the classified documents:
Rump stole a room full of national security level sensitive data, tried to hide and deny it and then tried to coerce witness's not to cooperate with investigators after getting caught. This is the same rump that lavished praise on the USA's arch enemy's russia. The same rump again that was impeached twice for serious intentional actions knowingly contrary to USA interests, but in effect supportive of putin's agenda. The same rump again that tried to overthrow the current duly elected president of the United States. The rump that in only 4 years total of holding a political post, accrued 81 felony charges and pardoned numerous closely affiliated criminals.
Biden, after faithfully serving the interests of the USA since 1970, without ever being charge of any crime in those 50 years of service, forgot a few less sensitive government documents at his home, which he did not try to hide nor coerce anyone to lie about.
One should go to jail (rump); the other should probably shortly retire or if not, take a token 30 minute online refresher course on the importance of secure data governance.
.....to be continued….
Grow a pair of balls Swanson. Now you blame someone else for a comment that actually makes sense.