February 7 marked the four-year anniversary of my removal from the National Security Council and the White House by Donald Trump.

When faced with the choice between blind loyalty to a President and the oath I swore to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, I chose the latter. It wasn’t a difficult decision to make, but it cost me my military career, my livelihood, and everything I had worked so hard to achieve in my professional career.

My reporting of Trump’s corruption and congressional testimony elicited the wrath of Donald Trump and precipitated a campaign of harassment, intimidation, and retaliation from his administration lackeys and MAGA supporters.

As a result, I was forced out of the White House and ostracized by the military. Fox News pundits hurled baseless accusations that I was a “Ukrainian Spy” to an audience of millions. Yet despite facing some of the worst of MAGA America, I have no regrets about my actions. Donald Trump’s request to President Zelenskyy was a clear, unambiguous example of abuse of power for personal political gain.

Advertisement

It is important to note I was fired the day after Trump was acquitted in his first impeachment. He was emboldened by the lack of accountability he faced. He continues to believe he is accountable to no one. I have zigged and zagged in the past four years and my family, and I are doing well, but every day I live with reminders of Donald Trump’s continued lack of consequences. The justice system is seeking to rectify that, and it cannot happen soon enough.

White House to Brief Lawmakers After Russia Nuclear Space Reports
Other Topics of Interest

White House to Brief Lawmakers After Russia Nuclear Space Reports

Moscow denied the "malicious" and "unfounded" reports, describing them as a White House ploy to try to pass a multi-billion-dollar Ukrainian war aid package stalled in Congress.

As a veteran and former member of the National Security Council, I remain committed to supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. I wear my dismissal for reporting corruption in the Trump White House with honor and now use my voice to advocate for leaders with values and ethics.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to excuse Trump for his crimes and grant him impunity. I hope they one day regret their actions and own up to their dishonorable conduct.

Advertisement

Why… because in America no one is above the law and Here, Right Matters.

Reprinted from the author’s blog Why It Matters. See the original here.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alexander Vindman
Alexander Vindman
Alexander Vindman, a career U.S. Army officer, served on the National Security Council as the director for Eastern European, Caucasus and Russian affairs, as the Russia political-military affairs officer for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and as a military attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
RELATED ARTICLES
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
11 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
13 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Dozens Detained in Russia as Navalny's Family Seek Body Russia
14 hours ago
Dozens Detained in Russia as Navalny's Family Seek Body
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (20)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Bob Boomhauer
Bob Boomhauer Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

American Hack, go ahead and fulfill any fantasies you may have about Mr. Vindman. Just keep the details of your encounter to yourself you sick degenerate fuck.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
American Hack
American Hack Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Wow! The discourse here is full of intellect. I have a theory that the most homophobic are precisely 'phobic', meaning irrationally fearful. What is it they fear with such irrational venom? (Really, what is it that they fear?) I believe in the case of gay men, they fear that if the right gay man strikes their fancy and propositions them, they would be unable or unwilling to say no. It doesn't really make sense they would be so fearful of gay men for any other reason.

Or they secretly meet their needs for sex with gay men in special tea rooms and public cruising spaces.

Or they're just frustrated with their lack of courage to be who they really are. There is an old saying... thou doth protest too much. I can recall at least a couple dozen such men over several decades who got caught with their pants down with other men, mostly politicians.

Apparently this is a Russian thing, too. Maybe we should all live in worlds where we're free to be who we are.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
American Hack
American Hack Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

First, thank you for your service to our country. Hopefully America will see a new crop of Democrat (and moderate, truly conservative Republicans) sweeping into offices in coming elections. I wouldn't wish such an endeavor on anybody who doesn't chose to run based on their own decisions. Good luck and best wishes in whatever you chose for your future. We are lucky to have you in any case.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
spreading the good news
spreading the good news Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@who cares, no no Jack-Off, I got a problem with homosexuals. They are a disgrace to the world, and they are a disgrace to God's plan for man why don't you go shove his cock up your ass huh.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

John, please get Mr. Vindmans dick out of your mouth.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@T.M.Orton, I'm surprised MRGA troll handlers allow you to say that about their "insurrectionist in chief", former democracy hating presidential menace, and now 81 times felony charged citizen Donald Rump.

Still it was bound to happen as the veil of stupidity slowly falls from the MRGA cult members heads.

Thanks for turning against putinrump's dark forces

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Jack Griffin, Thanks for identifying the MGRA trolls in your first sentence Jack. This will make it easier to target who foreign volunteer Ukraine supporters need to spend time debunking.  

Also thanks as always for wasting your boss putinrump's payroll, reading and responding to my admittedly long winded Ukraine supportive posts.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Mark
Mark Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It appears Mr. Swanson has gone off the deep end.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
T.M.Orton
T.M.Orton Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

You dishonored your Oath and your service, perjuring yourself in service of faction and aiding Sedition.
In a just world you'd still be rotting in Fort Leavenworth...

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

JOSEPH SWANSON Guest • 22 hours ago
Vindman, another fudge packer with an axe to grind and a cock to suck.
Impersonation is illegal. reported.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Vindman, another fudge packer with an axe to grind and a cock to suck.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

First "american chris, then american veteran chris, now american maga, then american david."
WOW! The titushkys over at "Patriot" are trying really hard to give the illusion they are "american."

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Mar-A-Gulago Awaits
Megalomaniac Asshole Gets A$$-smote!
Moronic Autocratic Gasbags Attend

This is Joseph Swanson, reminding all in the reading audience to help control the maga population by having your maga spayed or neutered.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Donald
Donald Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

So Vindman spoke the truth. Is that why rump fired him? ! Dont the maga aga whatever like the truth?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
American MAGA
American MAGA Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Alexander Vindman, a career U.S. Army officer (ass, kissing, homosexual,), served on the National Security Council as the director for Eastern European, Caucasus and Russian affairs, (a disgrace to his country, and his fellow army officers ) as the Russia political-military affairs officer for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, (regularly, seen and spotted under the Chiefs desk, giving daily blow jobs) and as a military attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. (again, an ass clown to Vladimir Putin, dishonorably discharged from the trump administration)

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
American MAGA
American MAGA Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

And if I worked at the newspaper, I would sabotage Vindman's day, office safe space, lunch box, I will take a crap inside the lunch box (the phantom, shitter) and put it back in the refrigerator. And if he had Taco Bell, I would unwrap the burrito and take a dump inside the burrito and re-roll it. In 72 hours. Vindman, would wear out his welcome, and I would give him a serious kick in the ass right out the front door "YOU ARE FIRED VINDMAN" take your treacherous lying, two-faced, disgraceful, born of a jackal on a full moon ass "AND HIT THE FŰCKING ROAD HOMO" no hard feelings. LOL

Reply
John
John Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@American MAGA, What a very hateful, lie spreading posting.

This 'Ukrainian and democracy supporting folks', is exactly why you must persevere in thwarting the vile MRGA forces wherever they pop up. Just imagine the absolute societal rights carnage and malicious oppression you would fight to survive under if such mindsets held positions of power. Why, it would be as bad as living in russia.

...and since this is actually a Ukraine supporting site (presently being abused by the above troll), let me end by saying:

SLAVA UKRAINI!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Round Earth
Round Earth Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@American MAGA, all good and well , what about carlson the orc lovebird? He is 2 degrees south of a waffle . He is diken stupid. Carlson and putler , working together at the newest bio lab. Where does carlson suck his shit conspiracy theories from.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
American David
American David Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

why on earth did you hire this complete two-faced clown to represent your newspaper do you guys really eat lunch and have coffee with this POS American fool.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Thank you Mr. Vindman for having the courage to take a principled stand in upholding the USA's constitution from political tyrants!

Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “it pretty well nailed” when describing his former boss trump.   Bolton’s comments come after Politico reported last Thursday that Biden, in private, describes Trump as a “sick f‑‑‑”,

"Well, I think in personality terms, I think the President Biden has it pretty well nailed,” Bolton recently said on CNN News Central. ”  It’s not the personality that’s the problem. He doesn’t understand the job, particularly in the national security space,” Bolton said on CNN. “He didn’t learn much in the first four years. He certainly hasn’t learned anything since then.” “In a second Trump term, we’d almost certainly withdraw from NATO,” Bolton said.  

rump = absolute disaster for the USA, NATO and all allied democracies......thats why the MRGA trolls are so strongly pushing rump and the MRGA cult members on these forums.

Spread the word. Don't let any MAGA contacts drink rump Kool-aid and drive anything.

Reply
John notthat john
John notthat john Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@John, go play on the merry go round. Your long scribbles is annoying.

Reply
John
John Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@John notthat john, I imagine for some they would be. Then again no-one is forcing you to read them. My interest in posting is solely to either debunk russian troll propaganda / lies or other wise in some way show my support to the Ukrainians. I'll apologize to any similar minded folks I've offended.

I notice this is your first posting under this particular commenter name. Just out of interest what is your purpose monitoring the Kyivpost comments?

Is there something supportive you would like to say for Ukraine?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Donald not cheesecurl.
Donald not cheesecurl. Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Fired or transfered !*^$#

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Mark
Mark Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Vidman is a traitorous lying scumbag. The fact that the Kyiv Post would put anything by him in their paper doesn't bode well for them. Tell you what, when the senile lying Biden is out of a job later this year perhaps you all can have him over there. As you recall from your past experiences, he sells out his country for mere millions of dollars.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Is Tucker Carlson Visiting Moscow to Give Putin a Boost in Russia’s Time of Need?
Next » Tuckyo Rose Visits with Putin