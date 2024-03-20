Dmitry Medvedev is at it again. The deputy head of the Russian Security Council took to his Telegram channel on Wednesday, March 20 in response to Tuesday’s claims by Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), that France was preparing to deploy up to 2,000 troops to Ukraine. Even though the French Ministry of Defense had already decried the assertion as another example of Kremlin “systematic disinformation,” he felt compelled to say his piece.
He said that eliminating French military personnel in Ukraine would be a critical but not particularly difficult mission for Russia’s Armed Forces but would represent a humiliating defeat for Paris.
He went on: “Actually, for the success of our cause, it would be nice if the restless French dispatched a couple of regiments to Banderaland [a pejorative term for Ukraine]. It would be very problematic to hide such a number of servicemen, so systematically eliminating them would not be the most difficult task, but surely the most important one. But just think of the beneficial knock-on effect!”
Medvedev crowed even more, saying: “With so many coffins to be delivered to France from a foreign country it would be impossible to hide the mass deaths of professional soldiers.
In reference to earlier claims that French members of Ukraine’s international legion had been killed by a missile strike in Kharkiv on Jan. 23, he said: “There will be no chance of continuing to get away with various lame excuses and speculations that mercenaries choose their own fate and that they are risking their lives at their own discretion.”
It was his view that France’s military personnel would become full-fledged combatants and, therefore, legitimate targets as members of an “interventionist contingent.” Their destruction would be “a priority and a matter of honor” for Moscow’s Armed Forces.
He had made similar comments in September while visiting Russian troops in occupied Donetsk when he said that British soldiers training Ukrainian troops and German factories producing Taurus missiles for Kyiv would be considered as legitimate targets.
“As for the cocks from the French leadership, it would be tantamount to being guillotined. They would be torn to pieces both by the enraged relatives and angry members of the opposition, who have been assured all along that France is not at war with Russia. Also, it would be a good lesson for other rambunctious fools in Europe.”
Medvedev then quoted lines from Pushkin’s 19th century poem: “To the Slanderers of Russia,” which he said would no doubt prove their timeless relevance once again:
“Then send your numbers without number,
Your maddened sons, your goaded slaves,
In Russia’s plains there’s room to slumber,
And well they’ll know their brethren’s graves!"
Pushkin’s poem was written in response to the West’s criticism of violent Tsarist suppression of uprisings in Belarus, Lithuania and Poland in the 1830s.
In his latest diatribe, Medvedev just reinforces the widely held view, both in Russia and internationally that Putin’s once moderate sidekick has changed from the president’s “less-evil twin” to becoming a “nuclear madman,” after the invasion of Ukraine. Reading Medvedev’s comments here and some of his earlier pronouncements – particularly the seven point “peace plan” he published last weekend – that opinion becomes ever more valid.
Comments (9)
homo-erotic sadist phantasies of the fifth violin of the kriminal maffia mobster thugs from th kriminalin in sunken moskva
I am sure sick and tired of hearing the drivel that drips out of this Russian ass holes mouth. He seems to think that NATO, of which France is a powerful member, are shaking in their boots every time he issues a new threat. How about this, stop your fucking talk and attack a NATO country. Please do so without hesitation so NATO can finally do what should have been done when the USSR fell apart. That is to so diminish Russia that they will never again be able to attack other nations and impose their will upon them. Just do it you chicken shit assholes. Russia is good attacking much weaker nations but when it comes to NATO they are all bluster and NO ACTION. Attack a NATO nation and even treasonist republicans in our congress will not be able to help you and you will suffer humiliation and utter defeat. When it comes to Russia vs NATO you will be smashed once and for all.
Het wordt tijd dat de drankzuchtige clown Medvedev wordt omgelegd. Drie kogels in de rug zoals de Nemtsov methode moet voldoende zijn.
During the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Saddam Hussein had one of these guys. The minister of information known in the west as Comical Ali (Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf).
I remember watching him answering questions by journalists from a rooftop denying that US tanks had crossed the border into Iraq.
The assembled media told him that the tanks could actually be seen in the distance over his shoulder and the camera zoomed in on them. It was comedy gold.
Medvedev is another such delusional idiot. All you can do is laugh at them.
@David Steel, no, no, the minister of disinformation of nazi rasshist terrorist fascist state is general major igor konashenkov, comical igor
merdevedev is more a kinda rudolf hess, only rudolf had some moral standards and flew to great brittain to try to make peace
@soho mousetrap, this comical igor is from Moldovian descant, studied in Zhytomir, so he is the biggest traitor of them all
@David Steel, Maybe "Muttering Medvedev" better be careful about what he wishes for. Cutting cocks off should be the least of his fears.
"And well they’ll know their brethren’s graves"
No we won't. Putler will bulldoze the graves and nobody will know them. The maddened sons are the vatniks. And their graves will be well hidden by the maddened leaders who can't face reality.
At some point Drunk Dima's pathetic threats and boasts will come back to bite him in the ass. Of course the latter used to be Putler's privilege, but I heard he moved on with a nice ewe that Kadryov gifted him. Nothing like setting yourself up to go down in history as a mealy-mouthed, cowardly, Nazi slag. Fkn midget killer clown, like his boss and former lover.
what a gay phantasies of cocksucker merdevedev
verbal diarrhea, most likely due to mental diarrhea, medvedev you must treat yourself before you drown!
In the 1930’s, the German population gradually came under the spell of their fascist leaders. Today we see the same thing happening in Russia and thanks to the (social) media, we can follow it step by step.
We see live how the Russian people are losing themselves in an increasingly evil narrative, completely forgetting that only two years ago most of them didn’t want this war against Ukraine.
We see live how their cruel leaders are indoctrinating them, are in fact seducing them to commit harakiri over a piece of land that they themselves never coveted.
It’s terrifying.