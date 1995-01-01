Latest
Ukraine
1 day ago
President Zelensky has announced that Kyiv intends to investigate Moscow’s crimes against Ukrainians on the territory of the Russian Federation, drawing the anger of the Kremlin.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 09:07
The Collected Wisdom of Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev – His Journey from Reforming Liberal to Rabid Warmonger
If you read Medvedev’s diatribes against the West and Ukraine it’s hard to remember that when he first appeared on the political stage he was seen as what passes in Russia as a progressive liberal.
Telegram
Jan. 18, 14:34
Former Russian President Medvedev just warned Ukrainians that if they keep on fighting, they will be wiped out and no longer exist as a nation - so it’s better to join Russia.