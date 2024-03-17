Dmitry Medvedev harangued Western countries in a Telegram post on Thursday for what he calls, their wholesale, unquestioning support for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ten-point peace formula.

Included in Zelensky’s ten-point peace formula are calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 borders, the provision of assurances on radiological, energy and food security, the freeing of prisoners and deportees, and the payment of reparations by Moscow.

Medvedev, the former Russian president, prime minister, and current deputy chairman of Moscow’s security council, often makes outrageously bizarre comments seen as either pandering to hawkish public opinion inside Russia or saying what President Vladimir Putin is more reluctant to say – such as his oft-used saber-rattling blatant nuclear threats – in order to “feel out” international reaction.

Medvedev contends that the “conflict” in Ukraine can only be brought to a halt “on the basis of recognizing realities” – meaning, of course, his and Putin’s new realities, as enumerated in the dictator’s interview with Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov on Tuesday.

Medvedev concludes that Kyiv’s plan is “brain-dead” then goes on to lay out his counterproposal for securing an end to the war, which he said can only be achieved either with the negotiation of a mutually agreed and reasonable compromise, or by one of the warring parties surrendering – meaning, of course, Ukrainian acquiescence and/or Russian victory.