“If you have sacrificed my nation to preserve the peace of the world, I will be the first to applaud you. But if not, gentlemen, God help your souls." – Czechoslovakian foreign minister Jan Masaryk to Lord Halifax, in response to announcement of allies' decision in Munich in 1938 to cede Sudetenland to Hitler.
2024 is a pivotal year for American and European politics, the war in Ukraine, and transatlantic security writ large. It has been off to a difficult start in Ukraine and there is an appreciation that it is bound to get only harder.
As Russia’s war against Ukraine enters its third year, missile barrages are continuing to kill Ukrainian civilians and degrade the Ukrainian grid. While the $61 billion supplemental bill for Ukraine was still stuck in the US Congress, until the House of Representatives vote finally approved it on April 20, Ukrainians have been slowly ceding territory due to the lack of munitions at the front.
It was amid this somber mood, air raid sirens, and Russian missile strikes that the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum took place in late March in downtown Kyiv. This was the second such in-person gathering since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.
For those, who have attended the Forum last May, the drill was familiar: 3:00 or 4:00 am air raid siren, descent into a hotel shelter, sitting out a couple of hours in silence occasionally disturbed by echoes of explosions outside–together with fellow European and American ministers, ambassadors, think tankers, and academics–hoping to grab another hour of sleep once the air alert is over and before the conference begins.
Despite, or perhaps because, of this ever-present shadow of war, the Forum was a display of camaraderie and solidarity with Ukraine, with sincere dues paid to Ukraine’s bravery, sacrifices, and resilience, as well as in recognition that Ukraine belongs in the transatlantic security architecture. Europe whole and free is impossible without Ukraine whole and free.
In his keynote address to the conference, chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer asserted that “the Swedish flag will not be the only blue and yellow flag at the NATO headquarters.” While the audience greeted Bauer’s words with an ovation, hardly anyone was given to an illusion that Ukraine would get an invitation to join the alliance at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, DC, this July.
Indeed, for Ukraine, the time of illusions has passed. Rather, with the US domestic politics until recently stalling aid to Ukraine, Germany demurring on the provision of Taurus missiles, and international attention to the war waning and shifting elsewhere, it has been a time of disillusionment.
Ukraine has already been losing territory to Russian advances due to the lack of artillery shells and battlefield air defenses and Ukrainian cities continue to suffer missile strikes as Western-supplied air defenses are wearing thin. Ukrainian colonel Andriy Biletsky, zooming in from a bunker on the frontlines somewhere outside of Avdiivka, recently lost to Russia, albeit at a great expenditure of Russian lives, calmly related that Russian numerical advantage on the battlefield is about 7:1. But that’s not the main problem. “We could hold our positions,” he says, “if we just had sufficient ammunition.”
Western military support for Ukraine is never taken for granted or without gratitude. Yet there is also an appreciation that Ukraine has been fighting to win the war, while the United States and other Western allies have been managing escalation.
Ukrainian military analyst Mykola Bielieskov noted that winning a war and managing escalation are different games with different rules and priorities, and these differences are now bearing bitter fruit. The military support for Ukraine has been at once generous and ad hoc, effective yet inefficient in terms of timing and insufficient in terms of quantity. Most importantly, it is aid devoid of broader long-term Western strategy for Ukraine and the region.
As a moderator for some of the panels, I got to ask my own questions. Of Estonian defense minister Hanno Pevkur, I asked why is his country so deeply committed to Ukraine’s defense, devoting half of its defense budget to military aid for Ukraine? Minister Pevkur responded that the moment Russian boots cross over Estonian border, he is confident Ukraine will be the first to come to Estonia’s defense.
Ukrainians know what a Russian onslaught is, and they have the resolve and the experience to fight it. This should give pause to NATO planners and Washington pundits who believe that fancy capabilities and lofty rhetoric about ironclad Article V commitment serves to reassure vulnerable allies. What NATO heavyweights do in Ukraine matters far more than what NATO summit declarations say.
I asked a similar question of Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of defense of Denmark, a country which recently decided to donate all of it artillery to Ukraine. The war in Ukraine is far from Danish borders, why does Copenhagen care? And more generally, what explains the leadership of smaller European nations like the Baltic states, Poland, and Czechia, who, alongside Denmark, devote large shares of their defense budgets to Ukraine’s aid and expend effort to rally reluctant allies on Ukraine’s behalf.
For smaller nations, Minister Poulsen told me, the only paradigm of security is collective security and mutual defense. There’s no other choice: the only way to survive is to come to each other’s aid.
In the days and weeks that followed the Forum, Russia unleashed a bombing campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, specifically targeting coal, gas, and hydro power plants and destroying some 80% of their generating capacity, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of energy. Between trips to Kharkiv and Dnipro, where large power plants have been entirely demolished by Russian strikes, the CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s grid operator, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi still generously found the time to meet with me to talk about the energy dimension of this war.
In the battle for the Ukrainian grid, Ukrenergo, its dispatchers and repair crews, have been performing nothing short of miracles to keep the lights on in Ukraine and are determined to continue doing so. At the end of the meeting, Kudrytsky voiced a request: “Could you please tell leaders in the West to stop provoking Putin. With weakness.”
This article was originally posted by the Wilson Center on April 29. The original can be seen here.
The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
Comments (6)
SPOT ON ARTICLE.
REELECT BIDEN = WIN.
ELECT THAT ORANGE CRAZY SOB... BEST OF LUCK TO ALL OF US
The prophecy is being fulfilled amen. All of Israel saved Romans 11:26 amen. Prayer for the Ukraine and the bible to be in the news it's really good news amen. The nations tremble Psalm 99 amen.
@Terry, Hu<<--- f the religious chit. religion is just the very few herding the very many
The armies are close to surrounding Israel for the armageddon the blood up to the horses bridal. Luke 21 and Gog and Magog maps and images. The red heifer from Texas is in Israel .3 Rd temple news pages . Israel and the temple is god's time peace.Prayer for the Ukraine and the bible to be in the news it's really good news amen. Knowing Jesus light for the day odb.org amen.
Awesome article title: "Do not Provoke Putin – with Weakness". Succinct and so true.
The psychotic despot in WWII was Hitler. What treachery towards the Czech Republic by the allies to have let it fall to the Nazi's (& Russia). Allies are not quite as naive and now support Ukraine as it faces another russian despot led murderous invasion.
This time though in an oddly metered way. Slowly...hesitantly. Perhaps our leaders initially feeling discussion and some sanctions would help. They do like to pontificate. Perhaps they subsequently feared of escalation by crossing one of putlers 666 red lines...backed by daily nuclear threats.
News flash. Psychopaths like Hitler and Putler don't care what we think or what we threaten. They don't care about our citizens lives nor their own. What lies has putler's regime not told, what international laws not broken, what depths of cruelty not sunken too, what evil would it not continue to inflict to satiate its gangsters' greed.
Timid allied leadership, putrid's regime has been attacking our democracies for decades; in the least via hybrid war. You are not doing enough. Your electorate suffers. You must finally commit whatever weapons & means of force are possible to stop him now before his menace grows.
Putin is either at war, or physically defeated. Do not accept more vile Kremlin crimes with continued allied weakness.
Insightful OPED. Ukraine is the world's leading innovative military strategist that US military is learning from. However, the smartest in the world, without sufficient resources, cannot defend itself against a well armed sociopath. Unfortunately, history repeats and with the ignorance of history, the costs get higher in blood and treasure. Sadly, it appears having nuclear weapons is the only way to stop aggression. But, once aggression begins total destruction of the enemy's economy is the way to win as the case of NAZI Germany.
I think the ambiguity of Ukraine being not (yet) part of NATO, but still being heavily supported by the alliance, gives Ukraine the opportunity to strike directly inside Russia, without the Russians being able to claim that NATO is attacking them.
I believe in fact that the only way for Ukraine to win this war, is to stay out of NATO, while the best way afterwards to protect Ukraine, is to immediately join NATO.
Obviously, Ukraine needs more and faster supplies of weapons. The reason why so many weapons arrive to late at the front, has to do with production problems, not with a deliberate intention to ‘manage escalation’.
The Russians would be wise not to confuse this with weakness. NATO hasn’t even begun to fight them.
However, Russians being Russians inevitably means that sooner or later their despicable deeds will lead to NATO joining the fight.
It’s NATO’s modus operandi. First they say they don’t want to become involved, once things have taken a turn for the worse, they do get involved.
Meanwhile we wait, we decouple ourselves economically from Russia and prepare our armies.
Russia thinks they can keep us out of the fight by threatening us with nuclear weapons, but that won’t be how things will unfold
@Mouse, Interesting insights.
Albeit being in NATO might have prevented this war, certainly not being in it presently, frees Ukraine up to respond as they see fit without the putin aligned stalling of Orban, Fico and Erdogan.
I enjoy your posts. There is always logic to what you say. Thanks for your continued support of Ukraine!
@John, 👍👍 to YOU and MOUSE .
@DBA, Thanks....It's an honour for ALL who support Ukraine in their defence. It has not been so clear which side in a war to support since WWII.
Slava Ukraini!
@Mouse, "believe in fact that the only way for Ukraine to win this war, is to stay out of NATO, while the best way afterwards to protect Ukraine, is to immediately join NATO."
???
JOIN NOW... MOVE ALL THIS CHIT DOWN THIS ROAD BEFORE UKRAINIANS ARE ALL DEAD. CALL ALL THESE BULLSHIT NUKE BLUFFS.
FIGHT....TO WIN...NOW.