Despite Russia’s vicious attack on Ukraine, Eastern Europeans feel secure today. They have confidence in NATO as an organization led by the United States and thus seen in Moscow as strong. At the same time, some politicians and diplomats in Eastern Europe wonder what might happen to their countries if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections in November.

Some believe that Trump has no clear foreign policy profile. Others see Trump as a potential problem for the Kremlin due to his unpredictability. They thus speculate that he could be beneficial for Eastern Europe. For example, Trump is said to have recently stated that if he had been US President in 2022 – he would have bombed the city of Moscow in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Many Eastern Europeans are unhappy with the Biden administration and its indecisiveness vis-à-vis Russia. On the other hand, Biden and the Democratic Party are predictable for them. Trump and his supporters, in contrast, represent a risk. For instance, one of Ukraine’s leading experts on US politics, Volodymyr Dubovyk of Odesa University, wrote in March 2024 that: “Trump’s anti-Ukrainian stance today is not just situational, driven by the needs of the election campaign. It is a well-established, consistent position that can be traced back to at least 2016.”

Some Eastern Europeans, moreover, fear that Russian respect for the Western defense alliance could diminish if Trump wins the next US presidential elections. After Trump made his infamous statement in February 2024 that Russians could, regarding NATO countries that spend less than 2 percent of their GDP on defense, “do whatever the hell they want,” Poland’s defense minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz replied: “NATO’s motto of ‘one for all, all for one’ is a specific commitment. Challenging the credibility of allied countries means weakening the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization.” Should Washington’s commitment to NATO diminish, the Eastern European nations could become Russia’s fair game again – just as they had been before entering NATO. The range of scenarios has been vividly demonstrated by the recent fates of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.

Over the past 30 years, Eastern Europe has not assumed that there was a perfect world order. Unlike in Western Europe, there is no magical belief in the political power of peacefulness. East Europeans remember Tsarist and Soviet oppression as well as Western betrayal of European values such as, among other examples, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact of 1939, the Yalta agreement of 1945, and the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. In 1939, Moscow and Berlin divided Poland and much of the rest of Eastern Europe among themselves. In 1945, Washington, Moscow and London divided Europe, leaving its east-central part under the rule of Stalin. In 1994, Washington, Moscow and London assured Ukraine of its borders and sovereignty in return for Kyiv’s agreement to hand over the Ukrainian nuclear arsenal to Russia.