Foreign interference in domestic politics is not a new phenomenon, but the methods and impact of such interference have evolved significantly in the digital age.

Recent events in the UK have highlighted the extent to which external actors, particularly Russia, are leveraging disinformation through social media against existing societal tensions to foment unrest. This tactic, particularly aimed at creating racial strife between religious and ethnic groups, poses a significant threat to the UK's social fabric and stability.

The UK has a diverse population. Its complex tapestry of ethnic and religious communities, a result of centuries-long imperial expansion and continued Commonwealth cooperation, has long been a source of both strength and challenge.

This diversity also creates vulnerabilities that can be exploited by malicious actors. Incidents over the past few weeks in Leeds and Southport and elsewhere in the UK have shown how misinformation and disinformation can rapidly escalate local tensions into significant social unrest, just as they did in 2022 in Leicester, which has a large Asian community.

In Leeds, far-right groups leveraged what began as a family-related incident involving the temporary removal of children by social services into widespread disorder due to misinterpretations and conspiracy theories. The local Roma community, already marginalized and mistrustful of authorities, was particularly susceptible to these theories.

Far-right groups swiftly exploited the situation, falsely accusing the local Muslim community of inciting the violence. Prominent figures like Tommy Robinson and groups such as Britain First exploited social media to spread these false narratives as “bot” activity and misinformation significantly exacerbated the unrest.

Similarly, in Southport, a tragic attack was manipulated to incite anti-Muslim sentiment, resulting in riots and vandalism. The nation was shocked after a stabbing attack on a children’s dance class left three children dead and 5 injured, in an attack that the police did not link to terrorism.

Following a peaceful vigil for the local tragedy, far-right thugs turned the event into a violent confrontation, vandalizing shops and spreading more false accusations against the Muslim community. This incident underscores the tactics used by far-right movements to manipulate public sentiment and incite violence, highlighting the role of social media in amplifying these divisive messages.

Two years prior, in 2022, Leicester saw longstanding tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities exacerbated by inflammatory social media posts, many of which contained disinformation originating from foreign actors.

On this occasion there were no proven direct Russian links. False allegations and manipulated media were disseminated by actors primarily based in India, creating a false narrative of Hindu persecution and inciting retaliatory violence. The role of bot activity in amplifying these narratives was, again, crucial in escalating tensions and driving the unrest.

In-depth analysis of the disinformation campaigns surrounding the Southport and indirectly Leeds incidents has unveiled a concerning connection to Russian influenced operations. Many of the false narratives were propagated by accounts previously linked to Russian disinformation networks, which have a history of exploiting social tensions in Western countries to destabilize and foment division.

By spreading false narratives about local incidents, these operatives, working opportunistically, aim to inflame existing prejudices and provoke societal conflict. The coordinated effort by bot accounts and far-right activists to amplify these false narratives has been instrumental in escalating tensions.

Far-right groups in the UK have been quick to seize upon these false narratives, using them to further their agendas of hate and division. Figures like Tommy Robinson and organizations such as Britain First have actively participated in spreading misinformation, often targeting vulnerable communities and individuals in economically deprived areas. This manipulation not only incites violence but also deepens mistrust and fear among different ethnic and religious groups.

Interestingly, while Russia engages in these destabilizing activities abroad, it faces significant internal challenges of its own. Russia's vast immigrant population and the extreme poverty in ethnically non-Russian regions highlight deep-seated issues that could potentially be exploited in a similar manner.

Despite the common perception that Russians will not rebel as long as they have “bread and water,” the underlying social tensions cannot be ignored, especially in regions where non-Russian ethnic populations are the majority. The extreme poverty and marginalization experienced by many of these ethnic minorities in Russia could be fertile ground for unrest if external actors decided to use similar tactics; be it in Dagestan, Ingushetia, the visibly micro-managed Chechnya, or even the much wealthier Tatarstan.

Given Russia's own vulnerabilities, one might question whether the tactics it employs abroad could be used to create real turbulence within its borders. The ethnically non-Russian regions are already struggling with poverty and disenfranchisement. Dagestan, Chechnya, Ingushetia are already notably poorer compared to the national average, with their GPD being 50 percent or less of the national average and unemployment that is said to be close to or greater than 20 percent.

These factors could potentially be used to stimulate the regions into action, to regain their national identity and break away from the Kremlin, if assisted with targeted campaigns. However, common criticism of such action questions just how effective of such tactics would be in Russia which retains a much stronger grip on social media.

While Russia’s potential for rebellion remains the subject of debate, for the UK, Russia’s meddling in its social framework underscore the urgent need for effective measures to counter disinformation and protect democratic processes from external interference.

Russia's influence on social unrest in the UK is a clear and present danger that cannot be ignored. The UK must remain vigilant in defending its social fabric from both domestic extremism and foreign interference, ensuring that it is well-equipped to counter the challenges of the digital age.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.