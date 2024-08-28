“Audacity, audacity, and more audacity, and the Fatherland will be saved,” French Revolutionary George Danton said in 1792.

And audacity is what Ukraine demonstrates as it carries out a revolution in world geopolitics before the eyes of a stunned and mesmerized world. Ukraine is defying not only its deadly Russian enemy but also its cowardly Western allies.

Not only physical, but primarily intellectual and spiritual courage enabled Ukraine to become de facto a leader of the Free World. A bipartisan US Senate delegation headed by American foreign policy veterans such as Lindsey Graham (R) and Richard Blumenthal (D), which arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 12, was youthfully relaxed, glowing with genuine enthusiasm, and the senators did not skimp on the most enthusiastic appraisals of the Ukrainian Army’s Kursk operation: “Bold, brilliant, beautiful, a historic seismic breakthrough.”

For over a half year, your humble servant, the so-called “urban madman,” has been proposing to the Free World a simple and convincing plan for victory in the Fourth World War against the Empire of Absolute Evil. The West will provide Ukraine with 150-200 modern airplanes, whose crews are composed of the best NATO aces, including a few dozen Ukrainian pilots who have undergone special training. The aggressor’s land grouping, following its Black Sea Fleet, will leave the Crimean Peninsula under threat of long-distance destruction. Or it is destroyed.

In Kyiv on Aug. 12, in the uplifting post-Kursk atmosphere, practically the same plan was proposed by three much more influential “urban madmen” – Volodymyr Zelensky, Lindsey Graham, and Richard Blumenthal (with the replacement of NATO aces by “retired NATO F-16 fighter pilots”).

Old man Biden would never go for this plan. (Incidentally, I am convinced that the Ukrainian military-political leadership prepared the Kursk operation in total secrecy, first of all from its main ally. Otherwise, it definitely would have been thwarted.)

Kamala Harris, however, very much wants to become the US president. Biden’s departure changed the presidential race from a hopeless one for the democrats to a situation of uncertainty with roughly equal chances for both sides.

The majority of both Democratic and Republican voters have already made up their minds. The elections will be determined by the independents, the undecided, the doubters. Both candidates have to fight for these votes. In the current elections, a new cluster of such voters has appeared – pro-Ukrainian Republicans. Those who voted in the primaries for Nikki Haley; those who proposed their own Ukrainian Victory plan to Congress (Michael McCall, Mike Rogers, Mike Turner); those who together with Graham and Blumenthal are now demanding that the administration immediately supply Ukraine with airplanes and NATO crews. If the collective Harris will make this historic decision while the moron Donald Trump will continue to discuss NATO expansion with the equally moronic Elon Musk, then the Republican Reaganites will vote for Harris.

But Ukraine will not wait with bated breath to see what policy the adult aunties and uncles in Washington will adopt. As the sole country fighting today for the entire flourishing Free World, Ukraine has the right, and, most importantly, also the opportunity to shape American policy, and not just American. At the Kyiv meeting, the senators justifiably called the effect of the Kursk operation on Western public awareness seismic, but they did not imagine the degree of its influence on the consciousness of Russian society.

First, a few words about the attitude of today’s Russian society to the war. No one today has precise sociological data. I adhere to a rough working scheme: up to 15 percent of the population, inculcated with fascist propaganda, are Z-rabble, die-hard Russian imperialists. Approximately the same percentage in Russia are principled opponents of the criminal war The remaining 70 percent, according to the classic formulation of our great poet Pushkin, are silent (bezmolvstvuyt). Today, when all leading opponents of the war have been killed, exiled, or imprisoned, only the Z-scum party dominates the informational and political expanse. The regime’s total crackdown on the liberal opposition, however, led to a paradoxical result: politics returned to Russia. A growing crisis is evident within the party of power itself.

A vague suspicion that long ago was already smoldering within this fascist party – “The Tsar is a fake!”– is spreading after the Kursk operation like wildfire through administration Telegram channels and the TV studios of the Kremlin propagandists. In the course of this entertaining process, the lower ranks of the war party are discovering that not only the tsar but also their kingdom is not real, and they are starting to recall Prigozhin’s pamphlets just before his death denouncing “oligarchs and generals living it up in Rublyovka.”

As for the generals, the tsar himself is not sparing them either, arresting them today by the dozen for theft in order tomorrow to blame them for defeat and to charge them with treason.

A fake tsar, whose red lines were crossed first by audacious Ukraine and then very cautiously also by the West; dim-witted, alcoholic Russian generals, dispatched as in the purges in 1937 one after the other to the Chekist cellars; the Z-rabble deceived in their fascist imperial fantasies – this is the combustible mixture of the Russian political scene, ready to explode at any moment.

Now, when the Ukrainian Victory Plan is in the reliable hands of the bipartisan pro-Ukrainian majority of the US Congress the majority of Western observers consider that a new air armada will appear in Ukrainian skies in approximately 2-3 months.

For the second time in a short space of time, however, Ukraine may pleasantly surprise the entire world. I assume that Ukraine already has a sufficient number of modern planes (at least10-20) and long-range missiles to completely destroy the hated symbol of the fascist occupation – the Crimean Bridge. In two to three weeks. Or two to three days, for example.

Observing the Russian “political scene,” every day I become more and more convinced about the self-destructive chain reaction this explosion will evoke inside the Russian political establishment. Perhaps it won’t even be necessary to call up the NATO pensioners from their deserved rest.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.